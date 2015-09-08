K2’s Indian-Pakistani Grill

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

Blink and you might miss it—and that would be a shame. K2 Grill (1828 N. Farwell Ave.) is set inconspicuously in the strip mall also housing Ethiopian Cottage. Although popular for takeout and deliveries, K2 is attractively laid out and a great place for sitting down to a lunch buffet. It’s not Milwaukee’s largest Indian-Pakistani buffet, but includes some unusual vegetarian dishes as well as the expected tandoori and butter chicken and chicken masala, prepared with tender halal meat. A brimming basket of warm naan and a plate of vegetable pakora served with tangy dip are brought to the table. The full menu offers a larger selection of appetizers, breads, chicken, seafood, lamb and beef options. Closed on Wednesdays, K2 is otherwise open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.