Kabob Hub Offers Late-Night Mediterranean

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Given how lively the neighborhood’s nightlife is, it’s puzzling how few late-night dining options there are in Riverwest. The area’s kitchens close long before its bars do, leaving drinkers to stumble home on an empty stomach. A welcome exception is Kabob Hub (2713 N. Bremen St.), a mostly to-go Middle Eastern place that shares a kitchen with the neighboring Shi Chai Restaurant & Hookah Lounge. Open until 2 or 3 a.m. each night, it dutifully checks all the boxes for good late-night dining: It’s fast and reasonably cheap, with a menu big enough to accommodate the tastes and dietary restrictions of nearly anyone. Falafel and shawarma wraps ($5.65-$6.60) are the default orders here; each is generously packed with fresh vegetables. For the truly hungry there are dinner plates of lemon chicken and lamb shank (each $11.95 and served with hummus and pita as well as fries or rice), but for those just looking to line their stomach with some quick drunk food the menu also offers a selection of burgers, nachos and chicken fingers all for less than $6.