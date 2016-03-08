A Kiss From Old Mexico

× Expand All Photos by Nick Berenz

Step inside El Beso Mexican Restaurante & Cantina in Greenfield and you will almost feel as if you’ve been transported to Old Mexico. The ambiance at this place is hard to beat. From the soaring ceiling in the courtyard-inspired lobby to the brightly colored walls, beautiful artwork and memorabilia displayed throughout the restaurant, diners will feel cheerful shortly after arriving—even before they’ve had a margarita. It’s not just about the ambiance, though. El Beso is owned and operated by the same family behind other Milwaukee area restaurants El Fuego and Mad Rooster, so they’ve got some serious cooking chops to back up the delicious food they serve.

El Beso diners could be tempted to stick with the complimentary chips and salsa that the efficient servers whisk onto the tables as soon as you are seated. But, as good as the free chips are, don’t miss out on ordering a hefty bowl of guacamole ($8.95), house made, creamy and delectable. El Beso features upwards of five variations of nachos, but if you love avocados, you must try the nachos avocado ($5), a generous mound of tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Chihuahua cheese and lots of lovely chopped avocado. Another great starter, especially if you are fighting off a cold, is a satisfying cup of pozole verde de pollo ($2.50), sort of a Mexican chicken soup which is a little spicy and loaded with lots of chicken, hominy and flavor.

The dinner menu is varied enough to satisfy a wide range of appetites, palates and dietary needs (gluten-free and vegetarian items are clearly marked on the menu). All of the expected favorites like enchiladas, burritos and chimichangas can be found. The fajitas are particularly impressive. The sizzling trays, piled high with mouthwatering meats and veggies, draw in many diners. Prices range from $16.95 for chicken or chorizo up to $19.95 for steak or shrimp. Combos are available.

Tacos are another winner at El Beso. The taco plates ($13.95-$16.95) include three tacos served with rice and beans. If you’re looking to save a little cash, come for Taco Tuesday or Thursday and you will get three tacos for $9.95. Standouts include the Tacos Rancheros, a blend of steak, chicken and chorizo topped with grilled poblanos, onions and avocado. The mahi-mahi fish tacos are also quite nice, stuffed with sautéed mild mahi-mahi and topped with yummy pineapple salsa, fresh lime juice and more luscious avocado.

The house margaritas start at a reasonable $6 a glass and are quite tasty. Prices are a little higher on their signature margaritas ($8-$12.50) but still wallet friendly.

El Beso Mexican Restaurante & Cantina

5030 S. 74th St.

414-817-0362

$$

elbesomke.com

Handicapped Accessible: Yes