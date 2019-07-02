Little Cancun Brings New Mexican Flavors to Bay View

× Expand Little Cancun

Little Cancun recently opened its doors in Bay View with the same great flavors as their flagship restaurant in Franklin. Little Cancun’s renovation of what was once Hector’s is as festive as it is comfortable. The purple walls and seating are a fun backdrop for the sombreros and TVs that line the perimeter of the room. The TVs are great to catch a game while having a casual dinner, but they are not intrusive to other diners. The original rectangular bar is also updated with comfortable seating, a row of frozen mixed cocktails and a chalkboard with all their fantastic specials give it a warm feeling. Little Cancun’s friendly bartender mixes up a tasty original margarita and has a few specialty cocktails added to their repertoire.

3040 S. Delaware Ave.

414-763-5113

CC, FB, FF, RS, GF

Handicap Accessible: yes

$-$$

Open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, the daily specials are hard to beat. Monday brings an all-you-can-eat combination platter for $13.95 with $4.50 margaritas; on Friday, the all-you-can-eat fish fry ($12.95) will make you reimagine the traditional fish fry. Taco Tuesday is off the chart with three beef tacos ($4.50) and domestic beer ($ 2.75).

Little Cancun’s chips and salsa are my new favorites in town; warm tortilla strips sprinkled with their secret seasoning and served with two bottles of salsa. The green salsa has the perfect amount of heat and the smooth red salsa has so much flavor I found myself scooping a combination of both and coining the phrase “worth the trip just for chip.”

The antojitos (literally “little cravings”) are like Mexican street snacks. Once you’ve had them, you will crave them again and again. The loco beans are a savory dish of beans topped with steak, cilantro and onions. Given my delight over the chips, it’s no surprise that their Nachos are so on point. You can order whatever meat or a combination of meats you desire or just enjoy them with beans and cheese ($4.50-$12.95).

The menu has a section dedicated to huevos (eggs) and includes four different preparations served with beans, rice and tortillas ($11). For the “platos especiales” (special combination plates), you can feel free to change the meat for a small upcharge, but if you want to switch items, you are better off creating your own from the vast a la carte menu. The other combination plates have everything you would expect and more. The enchiladas (we ordered chicken and cheese and onion) had just enough flavorful sauce not to make them soggy and were topped with lots of gooey cheese. The tacos al pastor featured tender, well-seasoned meat whose onion and cilantro topping added freshness to the dish. Sizzling fajitas include a vegetarian choice ($13-$19).

Other noteworthy menu items include the Huachinango Red Snapper, specially seasoned and fried perfectly ($14.95); and the Camaron a la Diabla ($14.95), sweet shrimp in a spicy sauce served with potatoes. If you are an adventurous diner and find yourself there on a Sunday, try the Menudo, a traditional Mexican “sopa” made with beef tripe and hominy—it is touted as the best cure for a hangover ($9.95).

Mexican pizza, pork chops and a Bistec Ranchero (sliced steak) can also be ordered. They don’t have a kid’s menu but offer hamburgers and chicken strips. Good news for our vegan readers: Little Cancun is working on vegan menu options that will roll out shortly. They also have party trays available for your next gathering.