Lots of Pizza (and a Pakistani Restaurant, Too!)

There’s a lot of pizza news this month in dining, with the reopening of a 66-year-old pizzeria, a new calzone chain and a new pizza-by-the-slice location. Plus, a sports bar opened in Greenfield, and there’s more Pakistani Downtown.

Pepi’s Pizza

Find it: 1329 S. 70th St. 414-998-0528 pepispizzawi.com $$

After a years-long hiatus, a pizzeria has reopened in the former Big Ebe’s spot in West Allis. Pepi’s Pizza originally opened in Milwaukee in 1953 and was most recently located on Brady Street before closing in 2016. They serve pizza on a thin cracker crust with toppings all the way to the edge of the pie ($8.75-$24). Most toppings are classics, but they also offer crabmeat, lobster, and a breakfast pizza with country gravy, eggs and bacon. Dinners like lasagna ($10.95), broasted chicken ($9.50-plus), and Italian sausage sandwiches ($5.95) are also available at the full-service restaurant and patio.

D.P. Dough

Find it: 1515 E. North Ave. 414-775-0555 dpdough.com $

A chain calzone restaurant has opened in a formerly vacant building on North Avenue. D.P. Dough is an Ohio-based company with a couple dozen locations, mostly near college campuses. The menu is made up of calzones ($8.25-$8.75) with set fillings, a make-your-own calzone option, breadsticks, tater tots, salads and boneless wings. Calzones are stuffed with combinations like breaded chicken and pepperoni, steak, cheese and barbecue sauce, meatballs and cheese, and ground beef, cheese and taco seasoning. The restaurant is open until at least 3 a.m. each night.

Fox’s Pub

Find it: 4395 S. 76th St. 414-246-2236 foxs.pub $$

Uncle Paulie’s Pizza & Pub in Greenfield has changed formats to a sports bar. Fox’s Pub is the second recent iteration of a sports bar in this building, following Mad Dog Saloon, the concept before Paulie’s. The menu focuses on standard sports-bar fare, with a long list of appetizers, burgers, sandwiches and a handful of pizzas (same sauce as Paulie’s but different crust). Buffalo chicken mac and cheese ($11.50), blackened cod tacos ($8.50), Philly cheese steak sandwich ($12) and a half-pound barbecue bacon burger ($12.50) round out the menu.

Ian’s Pizza

Find it: 5300 W. Bluemound Road 414-727-9200 ianspizza.com $

A new pizzeria has opened in the Story Hill neighborhood. Ian’s Pizza is a Madison-based restaurant with two other locations in the Milwaukee area. They serve New York-style pizzas and pizza by the slice with made-from-scratch sauces, toppings and crust. Popular slices ($3-$5) include the mac and cheese, classic pepperoni, smoky the bandit with barbecue chicken and ranch and drunken ravioli with vodka sauce. A large variety of vegan pizzas, gluten free options and salads are also available. Like its other locations, it is open late night on weekends, serves tap beer and offers delivery.

Shah Jee’s

Find it: 228 W. Wells St. 414-800-5575 shahjeefoods.com $

A Pakistani restaurant has opened Downtown. Shah Jee’s is a counter-service restaurant that is popular among Downtown workers and students. This is their third location and, like the others, is only open for lunch on weekdays. The simple menu features main dishes served in combinations ($7-$10) with rice and roti. Most items are vegetarian, including daal masoor, red lentils with garlic; chana masala with chickpeas cooked in tomato and onion; aalu palak with spinach and potatoes; and saag paneer with fresh cheese and spinach. Chicken masala is also a popular entree.