Maxie’s Wonderful Curbside Service

Maxie’s Curbside, a wooden hut on the parking lot of Maxie’s Southern Comfort, offers a delicious takeout lunch menu Monday through Friday 11a.m.-2 p.m.

The food is downright delicious. Popular are the Carolina pulled pork sandwich and BBQ Memphis smoked chicken sandwich both topped with creamy coleslaw on a fresh, in-house bakery bun. Other mainstays include a meaty and a vegetarian jambalaya. For those craving comfort food, white cheddar mac ’n’ cheese hits the spot with its generous helping of velvety béchamel sauce with creamy cheddar over substantial macaroni noodles.

Sides at Curbside are tasty too. They include fresh collard greens sweetened with a touch of maple syrup (instead of ham); an order of cornbread with three moist squares served with orange-honey butter; and grits with tasso (dry cured ham) gravy. There are also daily specials such as the Friday cornmeal-fried catfish po’ boy.

If you have room left, Curbside sells two dessert items—bourbon chocolate chip cookies and a red velvet cupcake with luscious buttercream frosting. Treat yourself. There are only a few weeks left. You’ll be dreaming about this outdoor cuisine till next summer!