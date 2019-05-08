Milwaukee Burger Week Returns for 2019

A hamburger can be a blank canvas, served up plain with an all-beef patty on a bun or lavishly with any number of condiments and ingredients.

The Shepherd Express and participating local restaurants are giving our readers a chance for you to sample some of the best burgers Milwaukee has to offer as part of a citywide celebration. Look for locally sourced beef and house-made falafel and toppings that range from corned beef to bacon. Restaurants will highlight a burger from their current menu or craft a specialty burger just for our special annual event.

Burger Week kicks off with a party on Monday, May 13, at the event’s Presenting Sponsor, Mulligan’s Irish Pub, 8933 S. 27th St., in Franklin. Participating restaurants will donate $1 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for every specialty burger sold during Milwaukee Burger Week, which runs May 13-19. Help us raise as much money as possible to contribute to the leading hunger relief organization in Wisconsin by enjoying some of the city’s best burgers!

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next