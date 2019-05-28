Milwaukee's 14th Annual Downtown Dining Week Brings the Heat May 30-June 6

Downtown Dining Week, the annual, weeklong foodie feast presented by Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21, returns May 30-June 6, 2019. As in years past, the event features specially priced multi-course meals at $12.50 for lunch and $25 or $35 for dinner.

In a press release, Beth Weirick, CEO of Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21 said, “With specially priced chef-selected options for both lunch and dinner, Downtown Dining Week showcases downtown’s diverse restaurant and nightlife scenes. We’re looking forward to kicking off the summer season with this much-anticipated smorgasbord.”

In support of the event, Interstate Parking is offering two hour parking at a special rate of $3 parking in their seven downtown area lots with the code EATUP.

This year, there are a total 37 participating restaurants. Here's a look at all of them.

