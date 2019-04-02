Movida Serves More than Paella

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

At 6 p.m. on a Saturday night, Movida is almost completely full. The industrial space is warmed in candlelight, with black and white photos of famous figures from all walks of history adorning its walls. The buzz of conversation and martini shakers fills the air. Our server quickly approaches to discuss the restaurant’s new offerings then slips away to retrieve two glasses of cava ($9), at our request.

Find it:

Movida

524 S. Second St.

414-224-5300

CC. RS. $$.

Customers are often drawn to this Spanish-styled restaurant for its paella, but it’s the new menu items we’re curious about this evening. We ordered many suggested dishes from our server then sipped our cava as we waited for our first course. Since Movida is tapas style, your food won’t necessarily come out in order, but it will come out quickly.

Our meal began with the charred strawberry salad ($9) and chilled beet soup ($6). The salad was colorful and fresh. Charred strawberries topped a bed of zesty arugula, sprinkled with candied pistachios and smoked blue cheese. Drops of balsamic added the slightest bit of acidity to this very flavorful salad. The chilled beet soup was beautiful in presentation; a deep purple with drops of avocado cream, crushed marcona almonds and micro cilantro. The soup itself was sweet, earthy and tangy.

Next came the star of the evening, albondigas ($13), Spanish-style meatballs. The slightly spicy, brisket meatballs with saffron and manchego cheese came six to an order and swimming in a pool of marinara. The sauce was so good we had to order a toasted baguette to sop it all up. The server checked in to replenish our beverages and to present the next several items; duck breast ($14), octopus ($16), asparagus ($7) and blistered shishitos ($12).

Duck à l’orange was quite the unexpected item to find on a Spanish tapas menu. Cooked to medium, the duck came sliced with charred fennel and crunchy snap peas with just a hint of orange. The duck meat was flavorful, tender and juicy but unfortunately served at room temperature. The paprika braised octopus, a Spanish menu staple, was delightfully spicy, meaty and salty served with fried potatoes and a bright lemon aioli; an appealing preparation for anyone reluctant to try this tentacled creature. About a dozen charred shishito peppers are served to an order with a side of zesty sun-dried tomato romesco sauce, a great selection for a larger party. The asparagus was perfectly grilled and complimented with a golden raisin puree, sarvecchio cheese and toasted pine nuts.

For dessert, we bypassed the popular churros and opted for the featured fruit dessert, strawberry olive oil cake. The cake was dense and moist, topped with fresh strawberries, maple granola and a very spicy jalapeño strawberry jam. The spice of the jelly and crunch of the granola were a delightful accompaniment to an already delicious dessert.

With its thoughtful service and diverse menu, Movida is truly a destination place for locals and tourists alike. Movida opens daily at 5 p.m.