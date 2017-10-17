Mr. B's: The Place for Steak in Mequon

Mr. B’s steakhouse in Mequon, located in what was Joey Gerard’s, has that classic steakhouse atmosphere and an exceptional wine list just like its Brookfield counterpart. The menu is similar to the original Mr. B’s with the addition of a few outstanding new items. Those wood-fired premium-cut steaks that put the Brookfield location on the map 18 years ago as one of the southeast Wisconsin’s premier steakhouses anchor the menu at the new Mr. B’s. It has all the visual markings of the Bartolotta Restaurants, including the green-and-white checked tablecloths and meat cart we know and love from the Brookfield location.

Mr. B’s, A Bartolotta Steakhouse 11120 N. Cedarburg Road, Mequon 262-518-5500 $$$$ bartolottas.com/mr-b-s-steakhouse Handicapped access: Yes CC, FB, RS Hours: M-Th 5:30-9 p.m., F 5:30-10 p.m., Sa 5-10 p.m., Su 5-8 p.m.

Chef Amber Dorszynski is Bartolotta’s first-ever female executive chef and has worked with them for seven years in various restaurants. She is the master behind all those beautiful prime cuts of meat and has perfected cooking them in Bartolotta’s signature style.

There are plenty of appetizers to choose from. I was delighted to see all of my favorites like the shellfish bisque with its silky texture and fragrant aroma, the famous fried calamari and the classic Caesar salad all perfectly executed. A newer standout item, the Josper Bacon ($12), is a steak-cut bacon grilled in a Josper oven and is a slice of heaven. The Josper oven is a combination grill-oven that uses cutting-edge technology with classic cooking techniques to produce succulent, charred and perfect grilled meat and seafood. It’s also used in Mr. B’s roasted seafood tower that includes shrimp, lobster, oysters and crab with a delicate garlic wine sauce perfumed with herbs ($25 per person).

Not new on the list, but noteworthy, are the haystack onion rings. It is an appetizer, but I love to order it as a side dish for the table when the steaks arrive. These haystacks are among the best in the city—a huge bowl of ultra-thin cuts of Spanish onions bathed in buttermilk and lightly fried. They are crispy, well seasoned and not at all greasy. Just a hint: They pair well with every one of the sauces that accompany your steak.

It’s an exciting moment at Mr. B’s when the steak cart rolls around displaying the evening’s prime cut offerings including a few specials. When you see the gorgeous marbling in the steak, the Flintstones-looking bone coming off the tomahawk cut, whether dry or wet aged, you know it is packed with flavor and going to be good. With the help of knowledgeable servers to steer you in the right direction, you are sure to get the perfect steak for your preference in flavor and price.

All steaks come with a choice of potato and sauce and are prepared wood fired. They come out with a charred crust, juicy interior and just the right amount of seasoning to bring out the natural beefy flavor. The bone-in options and dry aging bring out even more flavor and add to the striking presentation. New on the Mr. B’s menu is the Porterhouse for Two ($95), a whopping 42-ounce steak served with potato, vegetable and sauce. Every head turns when it comes out of the kitchen. Other prime cuts include a bone-in filet, ribeye, classic filet and many more ($39–$50).

If you can’t decide between the land or sea, you can make it a surf and turf by adding shrimp, crab cakes, lobster, salmon and scallops. The seafood selection is as vast as the meat. Also available is a lovely selection of pork, lamb, ribs and even a fantastic steak sandwich (loaded with those delectable onion rings) and a burger, as well as a pasta dish for a vegetarian option. You won’t have a problem finding something for everyone.

Don’t leave without trying one of those blended ice cream drinks or a signature dessert. Mr. B’s version of the schaum torte and the warm chocolate chip cookie sundae ($8 each) are positively dreamy.