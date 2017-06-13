Mr. B's Steakhouse a Classic Dining Experience

Every classic has its own story to tell and is never quite finished sharing its magic. Whether Frank Sinatra or a classic steakhouse, they never lose their cool swag and style.

In a time when we are enamored with small plates for sharing and the newest trends, it’s good to step back and remember the places that give us time-honored dining tradition with style and deliver on all the expectations of a good steakhouse. Mr. B’s has outstanding service from the knowledgeable staff on menu and wine, a warm and casual interior of dark wood, low lighting and hint of Italian heritage from the green-and-white checkered tablecloths. It’s a welcome throwback.

Mr. B's Steakhouse

18380 W. Capital Drive

262-790-7005

$$$$

mrbssteakhouse.com

Handicap access: Yes

CC, FB, OD, RS, GF

Hours: M-Th 5:30-9 p.m., F 5:30-10 p.m., Sa 5-10 p.m., Su 5-8 p.m.

The menu has the classic steakhouse fare and a variety of offerings in every category. For starters, we had to indulge in Bartolotta’s signature fried calamari: tender, lightly coated rings in a delicate, crisp batter, sprinkled with fried mint and a delightful marinara sauce ($10.95). The shellfish bisque ($11.95) was as velvety as Johnny Mathis’ voice and delivered on high flavor and aroma notes from the hint of curry and sweet wine that balanced the shellfish. There are several salads on the menu including Bartolotta’s classic Caesar salad ($9.75), BLT Wedge ($11.95) and the Italian panzanella ($10.95): all nice portions for sharing and made with only the freshest ingredients.

Mr. B’s steaks are uniquely cooked in a wood-fired oven and seasoned with only salt and pepper for a juicy, tender steak with a perfectly charred crust. There are classic steaks and chops on the menu. Also offered are specials that are “what you see is what you get” as the cart is wheeled to your table and each steak is explained, including, in some cases, where it is from, what it was fed, grade and aging process. The temperatures are true to the guide descriptors on the menu and cooked to perfection.

The 20-ounce prime bone-in ribeye ($59.95) and 14-ounce center cut bone-in filet ($49.95) have optimal flavor from the bone and wood roasting, and we paired it with the special that night of browned butter, roasted morels. The seasonality and freshness of the morels with the beefy steak was heaven. We also couldn’t pass on the haystack onion rings, a perfect accouterment with a steak and offered as a starter on the menu ($8.25). All of the steaks come with your choice of potato and a sauce, and for a small charge you can up the ante with a steak topping of anything from blue cheese to lump crab with Béarnaise sauce. Not in the mood for steak? Mr. B’s offers a nice variety of seafood, including crab cakes, king crab legs, scallops, halibut and salmon ($15-53), or you can pair some of these with a steak in Mr. B’s combos to get the best of land and sea. There are also some traditional menu items like the classic burger ($13.50), barbecue ribs ($27.95), wood roasted chicken ($23.75) and of course a pasta dish of rigatoni with mozzarella and eggplant in a tomato-basil sauce ($19.95).

The dessert menu includes classics like rich and creamy New York-style cheesecake ($7.95); “The Big B,” an over-the-top brownie sundae ($9.95); and, on special, a strawberry rhubarb crumble ($7.95), a great combination of tart and sweet. The menu also offers a cheese plate, dessert martinis and ice cream drinks, along with a nice variety of dessert wines and after-dinner spirits. I would be remiss not to mention the outstanding wine list. As the warm weather approaches, make sure you take advantage of one of the best restaurant patios in the city, complete with a huge fireplace.