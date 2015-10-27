Myra’s South American Snacks

Myra’s Jugos y Frutas (1406 W. Historic Mitchell St.; 414-235-1555) offers ham sandwiches, nachos and quesadillas within its vividly pastel surroundings, but Myra’s is decidedly something other than another South Side Mexican restaurant. Better to call it a snack shop. As its name indicates, Myra’s specializes in fruit and juice combinations, some possibly offered nowhere else in town. Myra’s signature dish may be its own Ensalada Myra’s. But don’t expect a spoon provided with this bowl of produce both sweet and neutral, the latter including jicama and carrot, topped with salt, lime chamoy pickled fruit sauce and Tajín seasoning with a pole of gooey tamarind candy stuck on the side. It’s fork food, practically a meal with a complex broth.

Groups of friends can indulge in halves of a watermelon or pineapple filled with a similar combination of goodies. Also served are ice cream by the cup; banana splits; and the Mexican mixtures of fruit, granola, and yogurt or cream known as bionicos. Prefer no sweetness? Spiced-up popcorn; fried pork rinds; or a cup of the hot mayo, cheese and corn might be best to munch. Note that Myra’s website is solely Spanish, but an English menu may be had on the premises.