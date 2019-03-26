New Options for Burgers, Sushi, Mexican and More Open in Milwaukee

After a February lull, restaurant openings came back with a vengeance this month. West Allis took the award for the most new (or relocated) spots with three, while Downtown and West Milwaukee don’t lag far behind.

Burgerim

Find it: 1001 N. Old World Third St. 414-800-7010 burgerim.com

A chain restaurant specializing in mini burgers has opened in the former Cousins Subs location on Old World Third Street. Burgerim serves up three-ounce halal beef burgers in a fast, casual setting. Burgers are served in duos ($6.99) and trios ($9.99) in any combination of toppings or proteins you like. Patty options include 28-day-dry-aged beef, chicken breast, salmon and falafel, among seven others. Topping combos can be set, like the “Classic” with house sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and American cheese, or you can choose from a variety of options, like sautéed mushrooms and habanero mustard. French fries, onion rings, shakes and chicken wings are also available.

Chilango Express

Find it: 7030 W. Lincoln Ave. 414-807-7948 chilangoexpresswi.com

This Mexican restaurant has moved down the street from its old gas station location. The building, formerly Sofia’s, is larger and offers full service as well as a bar. The space has been renovated, including an upgraded kitchen, new booths, removed carpeting in the dining area and a new, bright exterior paint job. All the old favorites are still on the menu, including tacos ($2), quesadillas ($6.50) and huaraches ($6.50) made with homemade tortillas and daily specials like menudo. New to the menu are nachos and fajitas, along with margaritas and micheladas.

La Costeña Cafe

Find it: 5823 W. Burnham St. 837-6685 la-costena-cafe.business.site

A Mexican restaurant has opened in West Allis in the former home of Antigua, which recently moved. La Costeña Cafe serves breakfast, lunch and dinner and offers a full bar. Breakfast items include Mexican specialties like chilaquiles ($8.99) and huevos con chorizo ($9.99), as well as American dishes like fresh berry waffles ($9.99). At lunch and dinner, diners can enjoy everything from a turkey melt ($8.49) on rye to a taco dinner ($10.99) made with cabesa or barbacoa. Parrillada for one or two ($17.99-$32.99), burgers ($7.99+) and seafood ($13.99) are also available.

Punch Bowl Social

Find it: 1122 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. 414-204-7544 punchbowlsocial.com/location/milwaukee

A restaurant and bar chain has opened on Fiserv Forum’s entertainment block. Punch Bowl Social is a multistory “adult playground” featuring numerous bowling alleys, arcade areas, board games, bars and a full menu to keep you energized while you play. Shareable appetizers and snacks make up the bulk of the menu, including green chorizo and cheese-topped fries ($12), potted pork belly ($11) and shrimp ceviche ($11). Tacos ($12-$14), burgers and sandwiches ($11-$14) and a few mains like chicken and waffles ($16) round it out. Brunch includes favorites like fried chicken ($14) and monkey bread French toast ($14).

Spicy Tuna

Find it: 4823 W. National Ave. 414-671-4823 spicytuna.us

A Japanese restaurant has opened in the former 4823 Grill & Pub building in West Milwaukee. Spicy Tuna offers ramen, sushi, teriyaki and noodle dishes in a sushi-bar-meets-tavern atmosphere. Nigiri and sashimi ($5-$7 for 2 pieces), vegetable maki ($4.50-$10), sushi entrees ($15-$28) and signature maki with elaborate decorations like the Miller Park ($14) with soft-shell crab, avocado, seared tuna and fried shallots are available. Six types of ramen are offered, including a beef version ($14) with barbecue beef. Other Japanese classics include tempura shrimp and vegetables ($6.50), seaweed salad ($4) and salmon teriyaki ($16).

Wild Roots

Find it: 6807 W. Becher St. 414-231-9081 facebook.com/wildrootsmke

A new American restaurant has opened in the former Ka-Bob’s Bistro space in West Allis. Wild Roots is a partnership between chef Thi Cao (formerly of Buckley’s) and Bryan DeStefanis (owner of Big City Greens). The restaurant’s menu will change frequently and features seasonal ingredients from DeStefanis’ farm as well as foraged items. Inspiration for some dishes comes from Cao’s Vietnamese heritage through dishes like a bitter melon soup ($5), while others feature wild game and offal. For brunch and lunch, dishes include a salmon sandwich and green beans with crispy onions, fried egg and anchovy.