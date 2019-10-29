New Dining in Milwaukee: Restaurants, Cafés and a Diner Open; Plus a Steakhouse Gets a Makeover

October was a busy month for restaurant openings, with a Puerto Rican bakery and café, a new coffee chain and a fun diner appearing on the scene. Two hotels got new restaurants, and a casino steakhouse reopened after a makeover.

Ash

Find it: 500 W. Florida St. 414-831-4677 theironhorsehotel.com/ash $$-$$$

× Expand Photo credit: Plate Photography

A hearth-focused restaurant has opened in the former Smyth space in the Iron Horse Hotel. Ash is headed by Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who also own DanDan and other local restaurants. A wood-fired hearth is the centerpiece of the restaurant and visible to diners. The menu focuses on seasonal wood-fired dishes that are meant to be shared, including an American Kobe steak ($55), head-on prawns with chili butter ($26) and bacon-wrapped rabbit loin with cherries ($27). There’s also a menu of small plates, like venison tartare ($12), grilled avocado with onion spread and cheddar ($8) and spätzle with bone marrow ($10). At brunch, expect smoked trout toast ($14), shakshuka ($15) and fried chicken and waffle ($14).

Dream Dance Steakhouse

Find it: 1721 W. Canal St. 414-847-7883 paysbig.com/dining/dream-dance-steakhouse $$$

× Expand Photo credit: Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Dream Dance Steakhouse has reopened in the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino after a months-long, $1.8 million renovation. The dining room has been completely revamped and now includes an arched entryway filled with wine bottles all around, larger bar, new furniture, lighting and finishes. A new chef, Matthew Molli, is also in place, and he’s developed a classic, simple steakhouse menu. Starters include cheese curd fritters ($6) and plenty of seafood, like scallops three ways ($15), mussels casino ($10) and a shellfish platter for sharing ($90). Steaks—like the 12-ounce filet mignon ($45) and the 14-ounce prime dry-aged ribeye ($48)—come with bearnaise sauce. Roasted chicken ($22), salmon ($26) and a Dream Dance burger ($16) are also available.

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

Find it: 916 E. State St. fairgrounds.cafe/cafe-milwaukee $$

× Expand Photo credit: The Gauge Collective

A Chicago-based coffee shop and café has opened in the Vantage on the Park apartments in Yankee Hill. This is the eighth location of Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea, which carries coffee, teas on tap and other beverages from companies like Colectivo, Frothy Monkey and Vosges Haut Chocolat. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are served, including a fried egg and bacon sandwich with harissa aioli, huevos rancheros breakfast tacos and a lox and bagel platter. An andouille sausage and pepper sandwich, grilled cheese and tomato soup and a roasted vegetable sandwich round out the lunch menu.

414 Bar + Kitchen

Find it: 503 N. Plankinton Ave. 414-223-4484 cambriamilwaukee.com $$

× Expand Photo credit: Cambria Hotels

A restaurant and bar has opened inside the Cambria Hotel Milwaukee Downtown. 414 Bar + Kitchen has an upscale bistro and bar concept and serves breakfast and dinner (no lunch) in a cozy, contemporary space. At breakfast, diners can get croissant sandwiches ($11-$12), omelets ($12) or buttermilk pancakes ($10). The dinner menu includes small plates like cheese curd and duck confit poutine ($16) and margherita flatbread ($11) and large plates like lemon seared salmon with broccoli couscous ($18), a bacon, mushroom and Swiss burger ($15) and seared flat-iron steak frites ($19).

Johanna’s Cakes & Desserts Café

Find it: 1239 S. 11th St. 414-210-2702 facebook.com/johannascakesmke $-$$

A Puerto Rican bakery and café has opened in Walker’s Point after a long renovation process of a previously vacant building. Johanna’s Cakes specializes in elaborate celebration cakes and desserts and also serves breakfast, lunch and daily specials. At breakfast, customers can get combo plates ($8-$10) with items like tostadas, arepas, pancakes, eggs and bacon. Sandwiches are pressed and include pernil ($8), Philly steak ($9) and a jibarito served with arroz con grandules ($10). Seafood salad with toastones ($14), fried pork chops ($11) and sancocho (a beef stew; $13) are some of the entrees and specials.

Wonderland

Find it: 732 E. Burleigh St. 414-372-7880 facebook.com/wonderlandmke $$

An all-day diner has opened in Riverwest in the former West Bank Café space. Wonderland is owned by Don Krause, who also owns Art Bar, and the vibe is similarly funky and whimsical with colorful wallpaper and vintage décor. For breakfast, choose from cornbread waffles with toasted pecan butter and caramelized apples ($9) or a meatloaf skillet ($12). Sandwiches include a turkey club with house-roasted turkey ($11), a shrimp roll ($12) and a fried green tomato sandwich with vegan herbed cream cheese ($9). “Supper” options include roasted salmon ($15), turkey pot pie with a buttermilk biscuit topping ($13) and loaded poutine with crispy pork belly ($9). Homemade desserts like sweet potato pie are available every day.