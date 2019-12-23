New in Milwaukee: From Donuts to Empanadas, Milwaukee Has Seen Many Openings This Season

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The West Side gets a new pub and a Peruvian empanada spot, while Downtown gets a new Mexican restaurant this month. Plus, donuts and a highly anticipated Chicago pizza place open in the North Shore.

1 Donut Monster (Whitefish Bay) 5169 N Elkhart Ave , Whitefish Bay , Wisconsin 53217 A donut-and-breakfast shop has opened on a residential street in Whitefish Bay. Donut Monster is owned by husband and wife team Jackie and Sara Woods. Previously, you could get their donuts at area farmers markets and other popups, but this is their first permanent location. Donuts ($2.75-$4.75) are made with local ingredients, fresh fruits and no artificial colors or flavorings. They come in varieties like PB&J with concord grape glaze, maple bacon, salted chocolate, lemon poppy seed and an old-fashioned glazed made with sour cream. Breakfast sandwiches ($8-$9) are served on homemade English muffins with eggs, ham or bacon, cheese spread and avocado. Pilcrow Coffee is available hot and nitro.

2 Lazo's Taco Shack 641 N James Lovell St , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53233 (414) 988-6567 A Mexican restaurant has opened in a former Subway on the west side of downtown. Lazo's Taco Shack is run by a retired Milwaukee police officer and his family. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a casual setting with a full bar. For breakfast, there's chorizo, egg and potato tacos ($11.95), huevos rancheros ($11.95) and chilaquiles ($12.95). The rest of the day, choose from chicken enchiladas ($12.95) with red or green salsa, a torta dinner ($11.50), steak fajitas ($15.95) and Lazo's taco dog ($2.75), a hot dog wrapped in bacon with taco toppings in a tortilla.

3 Lou Malnati's (Fox Point) 8799 N Port Washington Rd , Bayside , Wisconsin 53217 (414) 446-3500 Website A Chicago-based, deep-dish pizza restaurant has opened in a strip mall in Fox Point. Lou Malnati's is a well-known chain known for its buttery pizza crust and chunky tomato sauce. The Malnati Chicago classic pizza ($9.25-$24.25) includes a layer of sausage and extra cheese, while the Lou ($10.15-$26.25) includes spinach, mushrooms, slice tomatoes and garlic. Thin crust pizza, appetizers, salads and pastas also available. The restaurant is takeout and delivery only.

4 Neighborhood Draft 5921 W Vliet St , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53208 (414) 855-2028 A pub has opened in the former Maison space in Washington Heights. Neighborhood Draft is owned by Brian Felten, who also operates Tomkens in West Allis. The menu includes homemade bar favorites, including chicken wings ($6.75 for 5) and unique sauces that Tomkens is known for. Fries ($5-$6.25) are fresh cut and seasoned, fish fry bites ($7) are available every day, and there are taco-of-the-week specials. Fifteen local beers are on tap, and you can try your luck at the $2 mystery beer vending machine.

5 Triciclo Peru 3801 W Vliet St. , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53208 (414) 239-8388 Website A Peruvian restaurant has opened in a renovated space near Washington Heights. Triciclo Peru focuses on empanadas and has a large selection of pisco, the South American brandy. Owners Mario Diaz and Amy Narr previously ran an empanada cart for two years, and this is their first permanent location. Empanadas ($5) have both traditional and creative fillings. Lima is filled with steak, raisins, olives and boiled eggs, while Cajamarca is stuffed with shredded chicken in a creamy yellow pepper sauce. Vegetarian empanadas like Loreto with soy chorizo and potato, snacks like yuca fritas ($6) and brunch are also available.