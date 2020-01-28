New in Milwaukee: Great Places to Eat From Bay View to Brookfield

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Shepherd Staff × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Tua Pasta × 3 of 3 Expand Photo credit: Jason Jahnke Prev Next

The beginning of the year had a lot of fresh starts for established restaurants in Milwaukee. A popular Franklin brunch spot opened a Brookfield location, a historic former tavern turned into a fine dining restaurant, and a North Shore bistro got a new owner and rebrand. Plus, a place for fresh, casual pasta and an expanding national chain have opened Downtown.

1 Bonobo American Bistro 4518 N Oakland Ave , Shorewood , Wisconsin 53211 (414) 964-4663 Website A new restaurant has opened in the former North Star American Bistro space in Shorewood. Bonobo American Bistro is owned by a former employee of the Milwaukee Ale House in Grafton, Wis., which had the same owners as North Star American Bistro. The space got a light remodel and aims to be an “upscale, family friendly” spot, according to its website. The menu includes starters like buttermilk fried calamari ($11) and roasted brussels sprouts with lardons ($8); salmon, crab cake or steak salads ($15-$17); grill items like the Bonobo burger ($15) with cheddar, caramelized onions and bacon, and steak and frites ($23); and seasonal entrees like chicken and mushroom risotto ($20) and braised short ribs ($23).

2 Photo courtesy of Tua Pasta Tua Pasta 100 E Wisconsin Ave , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53202 (414) 988-4016 Website A casual pasta restaurant has opened in the former John Hawk’s Pub in Downtown Milwaukee after being vacant for years. Tua Pasta is a fast, casual, counter-service restaurant that will cater to the area’s working crowd. The menu includes pasta and salad in a build-your-own model. Choose from a number of house-made pasta shapes ($6.75-$10.50) like spaghetti or fusilli; then, choose a protein, toppings and sauce like marinara, pesto or four cheese. Proteins include options like steak, meatballs, scallops and Italian sausage and are an upcharge. Five toppings are included in the base price, including zucchini, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes and olives. Salads ($6-$10) start with romaine or harvest mix and include dressings like caesar and balsamic vinaigrette.

3 Mimosa (Brookfield) 275 Regency Ct , Brookfield , Wisconsin 53045 (414) 574-5132 Website A breakfast-and-brunch restaurant has opened in the former Louise’s Trattoria space in Brookfield. This is the second location in the Milwaukee area for Mimosa, which opened its Franklin location in 2017. The menu is largely the same, with an emphasis on locally grown and produced ingredients and flavors inspired by Greece and Mexico. Omelets include versions with shrimp, avocado and tomato ($12.95), and pollo picante ($11.45) with pulled chicken breast. Churro French toast ($11.95), smoked pecan waffle ($.95) and corned beef hash ($11.95) round out the offerings. Many items come with the restaurant’s signature red potatoes cooked in olive oil.

4 Photo credit: Shepherd Staff Wahlburgers (Third Ward) 322 N Broadway , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53202 414-223-3005 Website Wahlburgers has opened its second location in the Milwaukee area in the Historic Third Ward. The chain restaurant is owned by the Wahlburg family of Hollywood and reality TV show fame. The first location in Brookfield opened in September 2019 and often has a wait for a table. A new, expanded menu was recently announced for the chain and includes items like fried cheese curds ($8.99), street corn chicken salad ($12.49), a buffalo chicken sandwich ($12.99) and, of course, a large selection of burgers, such as the Our Burger ($10.99) and the Super Melt ($15.49)—the restaurant’s version of a patty melt.

5 Photo credit: Jason Jahnke The White House 2900 S Kinnickinnic Ave , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53207 (414) 897-0495 Website A fine dining restaurant has opened in the former White House Tavern in Bay View. This iteration of The White House underwent a massive renovation of the 1893 building. The original wood bar and back bar was kept, and antique furniture and fixtures were added to keep the vintage feel. The owners and chef all have experience working at Mader’s, and much of the menu is German, Irish and Italian-inspired. The menu changes daily based on what’s available, so call ahead if you don’t like surprises. That said, however, you can expect to find items like schnitzel, duck breast, duck confit, chicken liver, pork pate, roasted beet and goat cheese salad and homemade soups and desserts.