New in Milwaukee: More Options Than Ever for Italian and Japanese Dining

There is a common theme to several recent restaurant openings around Milwaukee: Italian food. Three new (or renewed) spots serve Italian food or are otherwise inspired by Italy. Meanwhile, Greenfield has a new sushi and seafood restaurant.

1 Photo courtesy of Aperitivo Aperitivo 311 N Plankinton Ave , Milwaukee , Wisconsin 53203 (414) 276-4400 Website A new restaurant has opened in the Pritzlaff Building. Aperitivo is named after the Italian custom of having small snacks and drinks after work, similar to the time-honored “happy hour.” The restaurant-bar has an industrial-elegant atmosphere that’s dimly lit in the evening. They serve a simple breakfast, including a breakfast burrito ($6.50) and Greek yogurt with fruit and honey ($4.50), along with lunch and dinner sandwiches ($8) and salads ($6-$8). Options range from a hot pressed medianoche (similar to a cubano) to a hummus and vegetable wrap. True to its name, the restaurant will also serve aperitivo with complimentary snacks with a drink purchase. A curated wine selection is available, as are classic cocktails like Aperol spritz ($9), bellinis ($10) and negronis ($12).

2 BB’s on North 7237 W North Ave , Wauwatosa , Wisconsin 53213 Website A pizzeria has opened in the former Irie Zulu space in Wauwatosa. BB’s on North is owned by brothers Mario and Pietro Balistreri (the business is not affiliated with any other Balistreri restaurant), who have made some minor changes to the space, such as a new color scheme and more seating for dine-in customers. Pizzas come in 12-16” sizes ($10+), including specialty versions like supreme and the Texan, with grilled chicken, honey barbecue sauce, onions and mushrooms, and the stuffed pepper, which is topped with ground beef, onion and roasted green peppers. The rest of the menu includes small plates like arancini ($13) stuffed with chorizo and manchego cheese, cioppino seafood stew ($14), a Cuban sandwich ($14), pan-seared red snapper ($25) and lamb cannelloni ($17) with rosemary butter sauce.

3 Jin’s Sushi, Seafood & Bar 7401 W Barnard Ave , Greenfield , Wisconsin 53220 (414) 616-1766 Website A sushi restaurant has opened in the former Outback Steakhouse in Greenfield. Jin’s Sushi, Seafood & Bar completely renovated the building inside and out with a modern aesthetic, lots of natural wood and stone, live lobster tanks, a U-shaped sushi bar and a decorative cherry tree at the host stand. The main draw is an all-you-can-eat menu option ($16.99 for lunch; $24.99 for dinner and on weekends) that includes appetizers, maki, nigiri, dessert and your choice of one seafood entree, like crab legs, sashimi or oysters. All items are also available a la carte, like the tempura calamari ($6) and the caterpillar roll ($11) with eel, cucumber and avocado. For beverages, there are eight taps, including Japanese brews, plus sake, wine and cocktails.

4 Red Mill Inn & Pizza (Elm Grove) 1005 S. Elm Grove Rd. , Brookfield , Wisconsin 53005 262-599-8900 Website An Italian restaurant has opened in Brookfield. Red Mill Inn & Pizza takes the place of the old Red Mill, which had been operating for decades and had many owners recently. New owners Brian Eft and Mark Zierath also own Von Trier in Milwaukee. The focus of the menu is pizza ($14+) with thin crust and sauce made by hand. Margherita ($16-$23) and Meet Meat ($16-$23) with pancetta, two kinds of sausage, meatballs and pepperoni, are the two specialty pizzas on offer, along with build-your-own options. Appetizers include baked bruschetta ($6), fried eggplant parmesan sticks ($9) and a small house salad ($3.50). Entrees are all pastas, like pasta primavera ($13) with sun-dried tomatoes and a variety of vegetables, a ravioli-of-the-week special and chicken parmesan ($14) on a bed of linguine. Wine, beer and cocktails are available, including a house-made, gin-based limoncello. On Sundays, a brunch buffet is offered, along with live jazz music.