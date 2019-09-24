New in Milwaukee: French Pastries, Burgers and a Diner-Taqueria Are On Tap

× Expand Katie Piepiora Wahlburgers

This month in restaurant news: Two new spots open near the Deer District, a combination diner and taqueria moves into an old George Webb, French pastries appear in Walker’s Point and a burger chain opens in Brookfield. Plus, a Bartolotta restaurant reopens.

Uncle Buck’s and Red Star

Find it: 1125 N. Old World Third St. unclebucksonthird.com

× Expand Courtesy Of Uncle Bucks Red Star

A two-concept restaurant and bar has opened in the former Ugly’s Pub space adjacent to the Deer District. Uncle Buck’s is a Northwoods-themed restaurant and bar on the first floor, while Red Star is a space-themed nightlife bar with lounges, outdoor viewing area over the entertainment block's Beer Garden and a rooftop patio. The menu downstairs features Wisconsin favorites and bar food, like beer-battered cheese curds ($9.95), Friday fish fry ($13.95), pork belly burnt ends ($12.95), burgers and sandwiches, along with 24 tap beers. Upstairs at Red Star, where cocktails are the drinks of choice, the menu is made up of small plates, with options like tahini and serrano dip, shrimp and grits, and roasted carrots with honey Greek yogurt sauce.

Walker's Lounge

Find it: 626 S. Fifth St. 414-312-7563 facebook.com/walkersmke

A Latin-inspired restaurant and lounge has opened in Walker’s Point. Walker's Lounge serves brunch, lunch and dinner, plus a full bar. Live music is often scheduled during brunch, as well as a few nights a week, when the space feels more like a lounge and guests can smoke hookah. During brunch, menu items include pozole verde, plantain and sweet potato fries topped with carnitas and fried eggs, and a Bloody Mary garnished with a chicken wing and grilled cheese. Cubanitos, Cuban sandwich-inspired sliders, chicken wings and a plant-based burger are some of the offerings on the dinner menu.

Restaurant y Taqueria La Esperanza

Find it: 2028 W. Mitchell St. 414-212-8535 facebook.com/RTLESPERANZA

An all-day restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner has opened in a former George Webb location on the South Side. Restaurant y Taqueria La Esperanza is mix of diner, Greek restaurant and Mexican restaurant, and it has kept its George Webb interior and dining counter. Breakfast items include a Tex-Mex omelet with chorizo, onions and American cheese ($9.25), fruit crepes ($9.99), chilaquiles ($10.25) topped with eggs and menudo. Tacos, gorditas and other taqueria staples are served at lunch and dinner, along with a few Greek items.

Odyssey Patisserie

Find it: 222 E. Erie St. 414-885-2611

A dessert and pastry shop opened in the front space of Char’d, a Korean restaurant in the Third Ward. Odyssey Patisserie is open during the day and occupies the bar area of the restaurant, which is only open for dinner hours. It's run by Char’d pastry chef, Byungwook Lee, who previously worked at famous bakeries Bouchon Bakery and Le Bernardin in New York. Classic French pastries are sold, along with coffee, tea and cocktails. The menu of pastries will change seasonally, but you can expect items like pistachio Paris-Brest made with choux pastry, raspberry almond tarts, rum cakes and large-format desserts that serve multiple people.

Bacchus

Find it: 925 E. Wells St. 414-765-1166 bartolottas.com/bacchus

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Bartolotta Restaurants

After renovations that lasted almost two months, Bacchus has reopened. The refreshing of the restaurant is in honor of its 15th anniversary and was one of the last projects undertaken by Joe Bartolotta, who passed away in April. The bar, restaurant and conservatory were all reimagined, including new lighting, flooring and a skylight in the dining area that makes the space brighter and feel lighter. The menu includes pastrami cured salmon ($15), a 20-ounce chateaubriand for two ($120) with sides, a tasting menu ($85), more vegetarian options and a cheese menu of exclusively Wisconsin cheeses.

Wahlburgers

Find it: 325 N. Market St., Brookfield 262-641-9975 wahlburgers.com/brookfield

An outpost of the popular burger chain owned by the Wahlburg family and featured in a reality television series of the same name has opened in Brookfield. This is the first Wisconsin location for Wahlburgers (though a Milwaukee location is planned for later this year), and it features seating for more than 200, 16 TVs for sporting events and a family friendly atmosphere. Menu items include the third-pound OUR Burger with American cheese and wahl sauce, the Super Melt half-pound patty melt with bacon and pickles, smoked bacon mac and cheese and a grilled Fluffanutta sandwich with banana, peanut butter, marshmallow fluff and Nutella for dessert.