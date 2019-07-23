New in Milwaukee This Month: A New Public Market

There were lots of openings in the suburbs this month, along with a long-awaited food truck park in Walker’s Point.

Mequon Public Market

Find It! 6300 W. Mequon Road 262-444-0486 spur16.com $-$$$

A public market, modeled after the Milwaukee Public Market and other food halls around town, has opened in Mequon. Part of the Spur 16 mixed-use development, the Mequon Public Market is primarily a place for customers to eat and drink, along with shopping at a retail florist and butcher shop. Seafood restaurant and fishmonger St. Paul Fish Company is also part of the development and market, though it is housed in a separate building. Restaurants inside the market (and what they primarily offer) include:

Anodyne Coffee (coffee, tea, bakery and snacks); Bavette la Boucherie (sandwiches, charcuterie, salads, smoked meats, retail meats); Beans & Barley (sandwiches, sweet potato black bean burritos and other favorites from their North Avenue location); Bowls (smoothies, grain and salad bowls); Cafe Corazon (breakfast tacos, huevos rancheros, burritos, ceviche and enchiladas); Happy Dough Lucky (mini-donuts with various toppings); Purple Door Ice Cream (ice cream, sundaes and ice cream sandwiches); Screaming Tuna (Asian appetizers and sushi); and Santorini Grill (gyros, souvlaki, grilled octopus and other Greek items).

Tosa Village Beer Garden

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Lowlands Group Tosa Beer Garden. Tosa Village Beer Garden.

Find It! 7700 Harwood Ave. 414-271-7700 tosabeergarden.com $

A new beer garden has opened in the village in Wauwatosa. Tosa Village Beer Garden, operated by the Lowlands Group, is located adjacent to Cafe Bavaria on a newly expanded patio overlooking the river. It utilizes the restaurant’s kitchen but is operated as a separate entity. Familiar communal tables and large liter and half-liter mugs are standard. Five draft beers are offered, including German and local brews, plus wine, cider, hard seltzer, two frozen cocktails and soda. Brats ($6), cheeseburgers ($7), fried brick cheese curds ($10), a charcuterie board ($17) and giant pretzels ($8) are served. Weekend brunch offerings include a breakfast sandwich ($8), bloody Mary burger ($10) and a half-liter bloody Mary ($10) served with a soft pretzel and beef stick.

Pho L’Amour Cafe

Find It! 16960 W. Greenfield Ave. 262-202-8018 facebook.com/pho-lamour-cafe $$

A new full-service Vietnamese restaurant has opened in a strip mall in Brookfield. Pho L’Amour Cafe occupies a large, relaxing space decorated in shades of gray and maroon. Phở comes with a number of meat ingredients, including tenderloin, brisket, meatballs and short ribs ($14.95), chicken ($9.95) and shrimp ($12.95). Lemongrass pork chops ($10.95), spicy chicken curry ($12.95) and chicken coq au vin ($12.95) are listed as entrées. Bún—a salad made with rice vermicelli ($8.95-$10.95)—fried rice and clay pot rice dishes are also available. Bánh mì ($8.95) are 12 inches long and come in three styles, along with sub sandwich options like ham and cheese.

Shish Kabob

Find It! 6508 S. 27th St. 414-761-0425 facebook.com/shish-kabob $$

A Middle Eastern restaurant has opened in Oak Creek. Shish Kabob occupies a small strip mall space that previously housed Mama Angie’s Deli and operates as a counter service restaurant. The menu includes appetizers such as hummus ($3.99), salads like fatoush ($5.99) and sandwiches made with falafel ($3.99), shawarma ($4.99) and lamb-beef kabob ($4.99). Entrées include chicken mahshi ($19.99), a whole stuffed chicken over rice, three types of kibbe and Iraqi dishes like quzi ($13.99) with slow-cooked beef over rice. Breakfast is served as well, along with family sized meals for sharing.

Zocalo

× Expand PHOTO CREDIT: Maggie Vaughn Zocalo Zocalo

Find It! 636 S. Sixth St. facebook.com/zocalofoodpark $-$$

A permanent food truck park has opened in Walker’s Point. Zocalo has a total of six food trucks, along with a tavern selling cocktails and beer. Diners can eat and drink in a yard area set up with picnic tables, shade canopies and lighting, restrooms and even a bocce ball court. There are four permanent food trucks, along with one seasonal truck and one incubator truck that will be used to house start-up food businesses. The food trucks (and some of their fare) include Fontelle’s (third-pound burgers, shrimp rolls, bacon beer cheese fries and brussels sprout slaw); Bowl Cut (Asian rice bowls, chicken wings and kimchi); Mazorca (al pastor, birria, bistec and vegetarian tacos on homemade tortillas, chips and guacamole); Scratch (ice cream and ice cream sandwiches); and Ruby’s Bagels (bagels and cream cheeses—2019’s incubator truck).