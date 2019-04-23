New Restaurants—From Oak Creek to Riverwest and Many Places In Between

× Expand Photo credit: First Watch BLT Benedict at First Watch

This month in restaurant openings, a breakfast chain comes to Oak Creek, seafood makes its way to the Crossroads Collective, a Middle Eastern takeout spot comes to Riverwest, and there’s plenty of new Asian eats.

A Taiwanese restaurant has joined the other stalls in the Eleven25 apartments on the western edge of Downtown Milwaukee. Bento Xpert is operated by Samuel Yin and Lydia Tai—owners of the Marco Pollo food truck and neighboring stall in the same food court. Taiwanese and Chinese dishes ($8-$9) are offered and come in meals with fried rice, stir-fried vegetables and a braised, hard-boiled egg. A crispy, fried Taiwanese pork chop, gua bao (steamed buns with pork belly) and three-cup chicken are all specialties.

Find it: 1125 N. Ninth St. 414-935-2823

A new location of a breakfast-and-lunch chain has opened in Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. First Watch is the third location in the area and the closest one to Milwaukee, with the other two in Brookfield and Mequon. The menu is made up of breakfast classics, light sandwiches and salads. Eggs benedict ($11.59) is available four ways, while pancakes ($5.49-$10.59) can be made with bananas and granola or berries and lemon curd. Many items have Mexican or Italian influences, like the chile chorizo omelet ($10.29). A kale, roasted carrot and chicken salad ($9.69) and a Monterey turkey club ($9.99) round out the lunch options.

Find it: 120 W. Town Square Way 414-409-1414 firstwatch.com/locations/oak-creek

The owners of Kanpai 2 have rebranded that space into an all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant. Maru Sushi does not have a buffet; instead, diners order all they want from a menu of appetizers, rolls and nigiri from the kitchen for $14.99 (lunch) or $25.99 (dinner). Edamame and gyoza are classic starters or try red wine pork bulgogi. Maki, like spicy crab and shrimp tempura can be ordered two at a time, while nigiri is limited to seven pieces per person. Signature maki include two rolls that are served flaming, the Fuji volcano with spicy crab and salmon and the flaming shrimp with avocado. In an effort to reduce food waste, diners will be charged $1 per piece of sushi not consumed at the end of their meal.

Find it: 2150 N. Prospect Ave. 414-885-2524 marusushimke.com

A Vietnamese restaurant has opened in the former Sammy’s Taste of Chicago building in West Allis which has been vacant for years. Pho Saigon renovated the space into a modern, minimal, full-service dining room. Traditional Vietnamese soups are served, including a pho special ($12.95) with beef tenderloin, meatballs, brisket and tendon and shrimp pho ($12.95). Banh mi sandwiches ($4.95-$7.95) are offered with a variety of meats, as is bun ($8.95-$12.95), a rice vermicelli salad. Specials include popular shaken beef tenderloin ($14.95) and lobster or crab in a ginger onion sauce. Bubble tea, smoothies and slushies are also available.

Find it: 10534 W. Greenfield Ave. 414-828-9698 facebook.com/phosaigonwi

An offshoot of Pita Palace in Milwaukee has opened in the former Kabob Hub space in Riverwest. The Express location has counter service and a small area for eating in. Unlike the South Side location, Express is open late on weekdays and even later on weekends. The Middle Eastern menu is largely the same, including appetizers like hummus ($5.99) and beef kibbeh ($7.99). Sandwiches and plates can be made with beef or chicken shawarma carved off a rotisserie, chicken shish tawook, beef kufta or falafel. Family platters that serve four to 10 people are also available.

Find it: 2713 N. Bremen St. 414-702-1420

A seafood spot has opened up in the Crossroads Collective food hall. Raw Bar is operated by chef Jonathan Manyo of Morel, his brother David Manyo and business partner Joe Elmergreen and features an all-seafood menu inspired by his time cooking on the West Coast. The menu and prices will all change frequently based on the market and availability. Items include oysters on the half shell with mignonette, king crab legs with drawn butter, stone crab claws, crab cakes with remoulade and sherry vinaigrette, hamachi tuna niçoise salad with olives and capers, two types of lobster rolls and a ceviche special that will change daily.

Find it: 2238 N. Farwell Ave. 414-763-9081 crossroadscollectivemke.com