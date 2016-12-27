New Restaurants Open in Milwaukee (Despite the Cold and Snow)

Though the weather outside was frightful for much of December, new restaurants still popped up all around Milwaukee. Here’s what opened in this month, from chic Downtown seafood to fast food fried chicken.

Moxie

501 E. Silver Spring Drive

414-204-8980

$$-$$$

A contemporary American restaurant opened in Whitefish Bay in a former gift shop space. Owners Tamela Greene and Anne Marie Arroyo chose the name Moxie because it perfectly represents them: This is the first restaurant for the couple, both of whom were laid off from their jobs last year. As nearby residents, they felt a new restaurant was needed, so they decided to throw caution to the wind and jump into food service. The restaurant serves lunch, dinner and brunch plus a full bar. Starters like a Wisconsin cheese board ($12) and brandied liver paté ($12) appear on both the lunch and dinner menus. Sandwiches and salads make up the bulk of the lunch options, while dinner adds entrées like a tomahawk pork chop ($30) and scallop carbonara with crispy pork belly ($18). Four different versions of eggs benedict are available at brunch, including one with steak medallions, fried green tomatoes, poached eggs and hollandaise ($12).

Third Coast Provisions

724 N. Milwaukee St.

414-323-7434

thirdcoastprovisions.com

$$$

Chef Andrew Miller of Merriment Social and his partners, Cameron Whyte and Samuel Emery, launched Third Coast Provisions in the former Carnevor space. Seafood is the focus of the menu, which includes selections from a raw bar on the lower level of the restaurant. Diners looking for a special night out will enjoy the posh, glittering interior full of gold leaf-flecked mirrors, silver wall patterns and white marble tables. Chargrilled oysters are a house specialty and can be prepared classic Rockefeller style with spinach, pernod, Parmesan and bacon ($23); Milwaukee style with pastrami, garlic, shallot and beer ($23); or simply with roasted garlic butter ($21). Lobster potholes ($17), an appetizer similar to escargots, bathes chunks of lobster and crab in garlic herb butter with brioche for dipping. A number of finfish are available, from Lake Superior whitefish ($23) to Atlantic monkfish ($32). Beef tenderloin ($35) with scalloped potatoes and hedgehog mushrooms is available for any true carnivores out there.

Matador Taco + Tequila Bar

1110 N. Old World Third St.

414-225-0304

matadormke.com

A combination taco shop, sports bar and night club opened in the former Lucille’s Piano Bar space Downtown. Owner Sean Pliss, former owner of Oak Lounge, is hoping to take advantage of the Downtown revitalization that’s coming along with the new Bucks arena. The name Matador is a nod to the Bucks’ rival Chicago Bulls and how a matador dominates the bull—hopefully. During the day, it will operate as a full service Mexican restaurant, serving taco truck-style tacos and sides like tableside guacamole. Large TVs will show sports of all kinds. At night, Pliss plans to bring in DJs and live music, transforming the space into a casual dance club on the weekends.

Established Restaurants Expand

A number of local and national chains have also opened new locations this month. Holy Moley Coffee + Doughnuts, AJ Bombers and Smoke Shack have all opened in the same building at the Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa (11340 W. Burleigh St.). All three restaurants have multiple locations around Milwaukee, including at Miller Park and Summerfest. Holy Moley sells homemade donuts, including vegan and gluten-free varieties; AJ Bombers is known for their burgers and peanut bomb contraptions; and Smoke Shack customers can dine on an assortment of smoked meats and sides.

Pizza Man has opened a location in Oak Creek at Drexel Town Square, 7974 S. Main St. This is the third location for Pizza Man, a restaurant known as much for its extensive wine list as for its cream cheese and artichoke pizza.

And finally, Chick-fil-A has opened in West Allis (2645 S. 108th St.). It is the seventh location in Wisconsin and the fourth in the last year. The fast food giant serves fried chicken in various iterations, including their famous sandwiches topped with pickles.

