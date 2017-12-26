New York Pizza in Brookfield and Cajun Dishes in Bronzeville Among New Restaurants This Month

Two New York City-based chains opened locations around Milwaukee this month getting everyone excited. Plus, two upscale casual spots join the mix along with a Cajun restaurant hoping to help revitalize Bronzeville.

Grimaldi’s 20119 Lord St., J-101, Brookfield 262-785-1115 grimaldispizzeria.com

A popular New York City-based pizzeria has opened in The Corners of Brookfield. Grimaldi’s serves New York-style pizza from a 25-ton coal-burning brick oven, which gives the crust its famous char and crispness. Pizzas are available in 12- to 18-inch sizes with build-your-own or specialty pizza options. The Don is a meat-lovers favorite, topped with Italian sausage, meatballs and pepperoni. Fans of white pizza will appreciate the Quattro Formaggi, with mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano and Gorgonzola cheeses and no red sauce. Italian American salads, bruschetta and desserts are also available, as is a full bar.

On the Bayou 2053 N. Martin Luther King Drive 414-509-8932 onthebayoumlk.com $$-$$$

A new Southern and Cajun restaurant is open in the Bronzeville neighborhood just north of Downtown. On the Bayou specializes in Cajun and Creole seafood and other Southern favorites in a festive, New Orleans-themed atmosphere. Entrées include blackened catfish ($14.95) with garlic butter, Andouille grits and sautéed kale, fried chicken ($13.95) marinated in garlic and rosemary and seafood gumbo ($12.95) with crab meat, shrimp, chicken and Andouille. Brunch is available on Sunday with entrées like deep fried Cajun fish ($19.95) and shrimp and grits ($19.95), and all come with salad and dessert bar.

Mistral 2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-539-6469 mistralmke.com $$-$$$

The Avalon Theater in Bay View has transformed its bar area into a casual high-end restaurant. Mistral focuses on Mediterranean cuisine and hopes to attract diners who otherwise would not be at the theater with a separate restaurant entrance. Chef Joe Schreiter has previous experience at Sheridan’s in Cudahy and the Bartolotta Restaurants. His menu is concise, with about half a dozen starters, entrées and one dessert. A chicken confit appetizer ($11) is flavored with Moroccan spices. A Tunisian pastry called brik ($23) is filled with sweet potato hash and comes with seared ahi tuna. Wines are available by the glass and bottle, with most selections coming from Italy, Spain and France.

Shake Shack 220 E. Buffalo St. 414-509-1080 shakeshack.com $$

Wisconsin’s first outpost of Shake Shack opened to much fanfare in the Third Ward. Shake Shack first opened in New York City as a food cart in 2001, which soon grew to multiple locations before franchising and becoming a public company. The fast casual restaurant serves burgers, hot dogs, fries and frozen custard. The standard cheeseburger is called a ShackBurger, and it’s topped with lettuce, tomato and creamy ShackSauce. Upgrade to a Shack Stack to add a cheese-filled, deep fried portobello mushroom cap to your burger. Custard can be ordered in cones, shakes or as concretes with various mix-ins, like the “pie oh my” with a slice of pie mixed in from Bay View’s Honeypie.

Birch + Butcher 459 E. Pleasant St. 414-323-7372 birchandbutcher.com $$-$$$

A combination butcher shop and full service restaurant opened on the ground level of the North End Apartments. The butcher counter of Birch + Butcher sells fresh meats, cheese and charcuterie from Madison’s Underground Meats. The focus of the restaurant is family style dining and Midwestern flavors, which are, unsurprisingly, heavy on meat and fish. Expect the menu to change often, but the format will always be similar, with starters and snacks, mains designed to serve one to three people and platters for two to four people. A whole roasted chicken ($34) comes with barbecue carrot and carrot top gremolata, while a grilled beef ribeye platter ($36) is served with roast potatoes and salsa verde. Sides, like wild mushroom toast ($13) are also meant for sharing.

Closings

This month in closings, Valhalla, a Nordic-themed bar and restaurant on Old World Third, as well as Wayward Kitchen in Walker’s Point, have both closed. Also, the Walker’s Point location of La Fuente has closed to diners, but will still operate as an event space. The Bluemound location of La Fuente is still open.