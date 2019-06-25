New in Milwaukee This Month: Tap Rooms, Burgers, Pizza and More

× Expand Dining Out: New in Milwaukee Hacienda Beer Co. is a Door County-based brewery founded in 2017 that focuses on modern, experimental beers.

This month in dining news: A Door County brewery opens a taproom on the East Side, Downtown gets a new pizza option, burgers at the beach and two new bars sell snacks.

Hacienda Beer Co.

Find It! 2018 E. North Ave. haciendabeerco.com $$

A taproom and restaurant has opened in the former G. Daddy’s BBC on North Avenue. Hacienda Beer Co. is a Door County-based brewery founded in 2017 that focuses on modern, experimental beers. This is their first dedicated taproom, and they will have up to a dozen beers on tap. The food menu includes appetizers, salads and sandwiches. Candied bacon ($6), saffron pickled vegetables ($6) and duck confit empanadas ($11) make good snacks. A peach spinach salad ($13), a black garlic BBQ fried chicken sandwich ($12) and a seared salmon sandwich ($17) with roasted red peppers are more substantial options.

Proof Pizza

Find It! 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. 414-270-4433 saintkatearts.com $

× Expand Proof Pizza Proof Pizza is the first restaurant to fully open associated with Saint Kate, the new arts hotel by Marcus Hotels & Resorts.

A fast-casual pizza restaurant has opened downtown. Proof Pizza is the first restaurant to fully open associated with Saint Kate, the new arts hotel by Marcus Hotels & Resorts. It serves Neapolitan-style pizza along with salads, antipasti and desserts in a space next to the hotel. All pizzas are $10 and come in signature styles like the Proof Special with red peppers, sausage, sautéed cipollini onions and roasted garlic. Or they can be customized with any toppings you like, including meatballs, scamorza cheese and arugula. Antipasti, like burrata and prosciutto ($9) or roasted brussels sprouts ($8), are served after 4 p.m. Tiramisu and panna cotta ($6) available for dessert.

MooSa’s

Find It! 2272 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive 414-727-4886 moosaburger.com $

A new hamburger stand has moved into the Northpoint Custard spot near Bradford Beach. MooSa’s is owned by the same family as Casablanca, its name a play on the family’s last name, Musa. The menu is similar to that of Northpoint’s: burgers, soft serve custard and sides. The signature MooSa Burger ($6.95) comes with onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, condiments, two cheeses and a special sauce. A vegetarian Impossible Burger ($8.95), brats ($4.95), corn dogs ($4.95) and chicken wings ($7.95) are also available. Hummus and pita chips ($3.95), cheese curds ($5.95) and walking tacos ($5.95) are some snacks offered.

Bar Centro

Find It! 804 E. Center St. centrocaferiverwest.com $

The owners of Centro have opened a separate bar space next to their restaurant in Riverwest. Bar Centro underwent exhaustive renovations including refinishing the hardwood floors, adding a bar with marble top, salvaged tin ceiling panels and a cozy corner booth. Signature cocktails ($10-$11) are influenced by Italian culture and feature amaro and homemade syrups. Some snacks are offered, including cheese and charcuterie plates ($14-$19), spiced nuts ($6), marinated olives ($6) and soup served with bread ($8). Guests waiting for a table at Centro can use Bar Centro as a much-needed waiting area.

Charles E. Fromage

Find It! 5811 W. Vliet St. 414-305-1458 charlesfromage.com $

× Expand Charles E. Fromage Charles E. Fromage is owned by Tony and Honore Schiro, a couple who felt the need for place to stop for a nightcap in this neighborhood.

A small wine bar has opened in Washington Heights. Charles E. Fromage is owned by Tony and Honore Schiro, a couple who felt the need for place to stop for a nightcap in this neighborhood. The name is a French play on Chuck E. Cheese’s with the tagline “where an adult can be an adult.” The tiny space has four local tap beers and eight wines to choose from that will change seasonally. Snacks available include a five-cheese spread ($7) with baguette slices, an olive salad ($5), rosemary Marcona almonds ($5) and individual chocolates from Ultimate Confections ($1.50-$2).