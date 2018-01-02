Nice Surprises for Breakfast and Lunch at Sweet Diner

If an old-fashioned diner with round swivel stools, soda fountain and jukebox at each table is the image you conjure up when you think of a diner you are in for a real surprise at the Third Ward’s new Sweet Diner. The eatery is housed in a gorgeous soft industrial space whose exposed Cream City brick has a black weathered look. The gray, cream and white interior tones set the stage for a new concept for upscale modern diners.

There is a coffee and juice bar, long white quartz counter with gray swirls that seem to dance under the menu that doubles as your placemat. The counter is where you can watch the action in the semi-open kitchen. You can also choose the cozy leather banquettes or table seating with comfortable chairs, all under the centerpiece chandelier glowing with warm, soft lights. It’s a space where you can imagine fancy private functions and wine tastings, but is also comfortable when sitting down for breakfast or lunch served up all day.

The juice bar has fresh-squeezed juice and some healthy juice blends like the Mean Green made with various greens, apple and cucumber. There are many offerings ($2-$6) from the coffee bar including hot chocolate, nitro cold brew and nitro sweet cream. Sweet Diner also has a lovely selection of breakfast cocktails, wine and local brews.

The service was outstanding at each visit and the menu has many options including gluten free and vegetarian. There are four omelets to choose from including the Wisconsin with sausage and cheese curds ($11). You can also build your own. The omelets were fluffy and cooked well and didn’t skimp on the fillings. Sweet serves classic eggs benedict as well as some fun variations like the Southern, a variation on biscuits and gravy. The homemade chive biscuit was tender and flaky and served not only with juicy sausage patties, but sausage gravy. The Mediterranean had a wonderful flavor profile with olive tapenade, Gruyere, spinach and tomato. Each of the benedicts ($10) came with perfectly cooked poached eggs, although I found the hollandaise was a little thick and heavy on some of the dishes.

My favorite items are the skillet bowls ($10-$12). There are five to choose from, everything from a vegetarian “Veg Head” to a Chilaquiles filled with chorizo, cheddar cheese, corn relish pico de gallo and tortilla strips. All the bowls are generous in their portions and perfect for a savory breakfast or lunch.

Moving on to the sweet side of things is a wonderful array of pancakes, French toast and waffles. Among the signatures are the caramel apple waffles and pancakes with warm apple and cinnamon slices and caramel sauce. However, the menu item I continue to go back for is the corn bread waffles. You can get them plain with butter and maple syrup, but for a $4 up charge you get a towering pile of Memphis-style fried chicken and hot sauce ($11).

Sweet Diner offers classic egg dishes, avocado toast, breakfast tacos and much more for breakfast. The selection is just as good on the lunch menu. The five salads are chock full of fresh ingredients. The Protein Pack ($9) includes lentils, brown rice, green onions, ham, egg, nuts and seeds. The combination holds up well to the refreshing creamy lemon dressing. The long list of sandwiches includes everything from a “Veg Head” pita full of vegetables with hummus, greens and cheese ($10) to the juicy half-pound breakfast burger with ham and caramelized onions and topped with an egg on a cheddar bun ($11).

If that isn’t enough there are plenty of other menu items like a platter of ham off the bone, yogurt parfait and homemade soup of the day. You will want to return to the diner again and again to enjoy life’s sweet moments.