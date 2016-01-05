Pete’s is More than a Fruit Market

× Expand Photo by Maggie Vaughn

A refreshing throwback to the supermarkets of decades past, Pete’s Fruit Market (1400 S. Union St.) has remained a South Side fixture for more than 20 years by catering to the diverse tastes of the surrounding neighborhood. Carrying Mexican meats, cheeses and bakery, as well as American brands and Asian and West Indian ingredients, Pete’s is a market for people who like to eat and love to cook. The produce department is filled with ripe pineapples, pretty pomegranates, fresh herbs and vegetables, and stacks of avocados. And at lunchtime on weekdays (or anytime for that matter), the deli beckons with the promise of Mucho Mango Smoothies and chiles rellenos. Pete’s deli offers home-style soups including chicken posole, made of tender chunks of chicken, pieces of hominy and chicken broth. Tacos, chimichangas and chicken flautas can be purchased as a combo with rice and beans and are complemented by containers of Pete’s freshly packed guacamole and pico de gallo, which can be purchased separately.