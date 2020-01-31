Pier 106 Seafood Tavern Has Closed

× Expand Photo credit: Pier 106 Seafood Tavern

Pier 106 Seafood Tavern (106 W. Wells St.), a shove off spot for many Edelweiss Cruise vessels, has announced it is permanently closed due water damage from the extensive flooding of the Milwaukee River in the spring of 2019.

The restaurant announced the closure in a Facebook post on Thursday, Jan. 30.

According to the post, all Edelweiss cruises will now board from the cruise line's home dock location at 205. W. Highland Ave., which is located three blocks north of Pier 106, just north of the Usinger's building.