Pizza Crafters’ Fresh Salads, Pizzas a Recipe for Success

Unlike some other all-you-can-eat pizza restaurants, Pizza Crafters is focused on quality as much as quantity. Pizza Crafters uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and offers appetizing and healthy options, which may make you feel a little better when you’re eating a lot of cheese and meat on pizza.

One of the greatest benefits of a buffet-style restaurant is getting to choose whatever you want to eat, a model that works best when there are lots of great things to pick from. At Pizza Crafters, you definitely get your money’s worth of options to fill your plate. For weekday lunch (adults eat for $8.99), evenings and weekend lunch ($9.99), order at the counter and prepare to tuck in.

Begin with the super fresh, well-stocked salad bar. Diners can make their own leafy creation from four different types of greens, over 15 different toppings ranging from carrots and radishes to ham and cottage cheese, with a host of dressings, including an excellent apple vinaigrette. If you’re not into lettuce, there’s usually a yummy broccoli salad and a pasta salad or two on the bar as well.

Once you’ve filled up on veggies, it’s time for the main event. Fresh-from-the-oven pizzas are constantly being added to the hot bar. At peak times, there could be 13 or more different pizzas available. If you don’t see one out that you were hoping for, just ask one of the staff members and they’ll make it. Pizza Crafters makes a hand-tossed style crust, thicker than the typical Milwaukee-style cracker crust we’re so used to around here. This is a good thing, because that means this crust properly holds up to some of the more generously topped pizzas. They also offer a surprisingly delicious gluten-free crust, on request, for $2 more.

An interesting signature of Pizza Crafters is their creative pizza of the week. You can tell the team here puts a lot of thought into coming up with some unique and very fun pizza concepts. In the past, these have included a Thanksgiving dinner pizza topped with everything from gravy and stuffing to cranberry sauce. During baseball season, they’ve created a Tailgate pizza that made an excellent tribute to grilling out at Miller Park, with toppings like brats, ketchup, mustard and even sweet pickle relish.



Pizza Crafters

N56 W15560 Silver Spring Dr.

Menomonee Falls

262-781-9400

Handicap accessible: Yes

$-$$

While these special pizzas are tasty, the standard menu pizza offerings are also solid. Pizza Crafters makes a long list of favorites like Chicken Bacon Ranch, Loaded Potato, Barbecue Chicken and Hawaiian. The hot bar is rounded out with other comfort food items like mac and cheese, baked potatoes and nachos. For dessert, look for the most incredibly chocolaty, warm brownies at the end of the bar.