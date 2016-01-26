Redbar Serves More than the Usual Bar Food

Redbar, located on the edge of Bay View, is a two-story red building housing what looks like a typical Milwaukee corner tavern. Its high ceilings, walls covered with interesting props and the sound of leather cups filled with dice slamming on the bar gives off a fun and casual atmosphere. The spacious room with pool table, darts, shuffleboard, TV to watch the games and a stage set up for live music has something to keep everyone entertained. The upstairs is outfitted for private informal events and available for rent. Redbar has daily specials on food and drink and posts them on their Facebook page frequently.

Redbar is a place were hipsters from Bay View mingle with bikers and folks that lived in the neighborhood all their lives, all while enjoying some long-standing traditional bar games. Be prepared: Those bartenders take bar dice pretty seriously and are up for the challenge between serving up your favorite Wisconsin brews, reasonably priced cocktails from local distilleries and bar food with a unique spin. The bartenders seem to be having as much fun as the patrons. You get the feeling that everyone is one big happy dys“fun”ctional family.

In the kitchen is Chef Sean Henninger, who was just named one of Milwaukee’s most underrated chefs. He is having some fun and using his mad skills at Redbar while scouting a new location for Atomic Chocolates and Time Square Pizza. He is a master at chocolates, makes a great pizza crust and does wonders with head-to-tail butchery and barbecue. He created a menu that is fun bar food while using some local artisan food purveyors like Mushroom Mike and Farm 45 for Redbar’s Saturday specials.

The daily menu has six different types of jumbo chicken wings including a “that’s my jam buffalo,” a raspberry buffalo sauced wing ($7). Baskets of French fries come with a choice of two sauces ($5) including whiskey ketchup, sriracha mayo and beer cheddar.

Ten sandwiches are on the menu ($10). Try the Redbar burger with breaded onion and homemade whiskey ketchup, or, on the lighter side, the grilled chicken sandwich. All are served with fries. Redbar has tater tots (yes, tater tots!) and you can get them 10 different ways, from “just tots” ($4) to creative offerings like the “flying hot tots” with buffalo chicken, cheddar, crumbled blue cheese and hot sauce, or the “trucker tots” with pulled pork, barbecue sauce, cheddar, coleslaw and hot sauce ($8 each).

We were fortunate enough to be there early on a Saturday when Chef Henninger runs specials. That night he blanched and pickled some delicious mushrooms, then breaded and deep-fried them to perfection ($5). They were tender yet crunchy and tart from the pickling, but had that umami taste and mouthfeel from the mushroom. Another special was a lamb po’boy ($10) with marinated slow-cooked lamb, sliced thin and served on a roll. The meatloaf sliders were juicy and well seasoned ($8) and both sandwich specials came with hand-cut, thin and crisp chips. The buffalo chicken mac ’n’ cheese was everything I love about both of those bar food items. It was creamy, tangy noodles cooked well with pops of chicken that were coated and tender and then sprinkled with crumbles of blue cheese ($10); this item is so popular it will be added to the permanent menu.

Redbar is definitely a good-value local bar where a fun, eclectic atmosphere and patrons mix well with great food and beverages that won’t make your checkbook see red.

Redbar

2245 E. St Francis Ave., St. Francis

414-212-8470

$-$$

Handicapped access: Yes