Restaurants Are Popping Up from Silver City to the Deer District

There’s a little bit of everything in this month’s restaurant openings, including second locations for sushi and Mexican restaurants, another brunch spot and a Deer District sports bar. Plus, two places to get your fresh pasta fix.

Ca’Lucchenzo Pastificio & Enoteca

Find it: 6030 W. North Ave. 414-312-8968 calucchenzo.com $$-$$$

An Italian restaurant has opened in the former Juniper 61 spot in Wauwatosa. Ca’Lucchenzo is owned by Zak and Sarah Baker, who between them have worked at Ristorante Bartolotta, c. 1880 and Pizza Man. The menu features snacks, antipasti, freshly made pastas and risotto and will change seasonally, inspired by northern Italy in winter and southern Italy in summer. Focaccia ($5), giant braised meatballs ($10) and polipo alla piastra ($14), octopus with ‘nduja vinaigrette, are some of the starters. Pastas include garganelli di nero ($20) with calamari and crab, gnocchi with lamb ragu ($18) and ravioli ($18) filled with ricotta and chard in brown butter and pesto.

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar

Find it: 2238 N. Farwell Ave. greateffingpasta.com $$

The final previously announced vendor has opened in the Crossroads Collective food hall. Egg & Flour Pasta Bar is run by chef Adam Pawlak and features handmade pastas made fresh every day. The menu will change seasonally, and there is a featured pasta special every day. Bucatini ($12) is served with a creamy Grana Padano and black pepper sauce, shell pasta ($12) is served with cheese sauce and bacon and pappardelle can be topped with seven-hour Bolognese ($14) or tomato sauce ($11). Daily specials have included pacherri pasta with foie gras and duck salami cream sauce and various types of ravioli.

Kin

Find it: 7484 W. State St. 414-524-9056 kinbyricenroll.com $$

A restaurant by the folks at Rice n Roll Bistro has opened in Wauwatosa. Kin serves sushi and other Japanese and Thai dishes in a bright, modern space with a small sushi bar. A long list of appetizers includes steamed buns with chashu pork ($8), salmon tartar ($15) and miso soup ($3). Crab fried rice ($18), khao soy chicken ($14) and panang curry ($12) are some of the Thai items on the menu. Nigiri and sashimi can be ordered by the piece or as a set, with 12 pieces selected by the chef ($22.95). Some of the maki rolls from Rice n Roll make an appearance here, like the Milwaukee ($14) with shrimp tempura, while many others are new, such as the Tosa fab ($16) with yellowtail, avocado and curry mayo.

Little Cancun

Find it: 3040 S. Delaware St. 414-761-6200 littlecancunrestaurant.com $$

A Mexican restaurant in Franklin has opened a second location in the former Hector’s in Bay View. Little Cancun, known for its chips and salsa, sports a renovated interior in a purple color scheme and abundant daily food and drink specials. Combination plates ($6.95-$14.50) with anything from chile relleno to chicken flautas are popular here, along with classics like bistec ranchero ($13.50), fried milanesa ($10.95) and camarones a la diabla ($14.50). Guacamole ($7.95), pico de gallo ($3.95) and loco beans ($8.95) topped with steak all make good chip dips.

Orenda

Find it: 3514 W. National Ave. 414-212-8573 orendacafe.org $$

A breakfast and lunch restaurant has opened in the Silver City neighborhood. Orenda is in a newly renovated building that feels like a diner, with counter seating at the bar and a row of comfortable booths. Breakfast items make up the majority of the menu and include many Mexican-inspired dishes, like carnita hash ($12) and chilaquiles ($9) with eggs and pork belly. On the sweet side are s’mores French toast ($11) and chia seed pancakes ($10.5) with buttermilk caramel syrup. Lunch items include cucumber salmon ceviche ($9), an apple and goat cheese salad ($10) and a burger topped with roasted poblanos, Swiss and mushrooms ($11).

The MECCA

Find it: 1134 N. Vel Phillips Ave. 414-908-0401 themeccamke.com $$

A massive new sports bar and grill has opened in the Deer District across from Fiserv Forum. The MECCA can hold up to 750 people with the focal point being a 42-foot-wide TV screen that spans two floors above the main bar. The menu is brief but full of sports bar favorites, like garlic fries ($6) with herbs, shallots and garlic aioli, nachos ($14) with smoked barbecue chicken and chicken wings ($12) with garlic and rosemary seasoning, buffalo or Asian barbecue sauce. Burgers ($12-$14), a salmon sandwich ($14), tacos ($4.50) and entrées like fried chicken ($16) with biscuits and slaw round out the offerings.