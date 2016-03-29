Ruscello at Nordstom Brings Contemporary Dining to Mayfair Mall

× Expand All photos by Dan Flemming

In the days before mall dining became synonymous with food court, large department stores often featured tearooms, lunch counters and full-service restaurants. In large part this legacy of a more elegant time had all but disappeared. So, when the new Nordstrom’s opened at Mayfair Mall in 2015, some visitors may have been surprised to discover a sleek, modern restaurant within the store. No stuffy palm trees or dainty tea sandwiches will be found at Ruscello. Floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a patio lend airiness to the space. The contemporary dining room offers a clear view of the bustling kitchen, though it’s separated by glass so there’s no extra noise. The stylish, fully stocked bar is a great place to have a signature cocktail. In fact, the overall ambiance puts one in mind of a chic new restaurant in Walker’s Point or Bay View, certainly not typical mall fare.

The menu at Ruscello works just as well for a light lunch or a satisfying dinner. There are several appetizers that will take the edge off, like the wonderful crimini mushroom flatbread ($10.75) or the artichoke tempura ($9.95) served with a yummy lemon basil aïoli. To eat on the lighter side, you may want to try one the many salads ($10.95-$15.25) on the menu. The cranberry turkey sandwich ($11.25) is insanely good and may be worth the trip in and of itself. All of the sandwiches served at Ruscello include remarkable light-and-crispy house-made smoked sea salt frites. They may appear to be potato chips at first glance, but they are so airy they practically float up off the plate.

For a more stick-to-the-ribs kind of lunch or a hearty dinner, try the penne Bolognese ($12.75), a humanely portioned bowl of pasta topped with a dynamite creamy tomato and spicy Italian sausage sauce. Another dish worth a try is the Tuscan roasted salmon ($15.50), beautifully prepared with rosemary and garlic. There are a few small pizzas ($11.25-$11.95) on the menu, which weren’t tried, but if they follow everything else at Ruscello, are likely quite good too.

Be sure to save room for one of the many outstanding house-made desserts at Ruscello. An unforgettable option is the cheesecake with sea salt caramel ($6.25), a delightful dome-shaped cheesecake topped with a decadent caramel sauce. If this sounds too heavy for your palate, you must try the lemon ricotta shortcake ($7.25), which is light, lemony and simply delectable.

The excellent service, superb food and enjoyable ambiance make Ruscello a truly memorable dining experience you’ll want to return to again and again.

Ruscello at Nordstrom Mayfair

2424 N. Mayfair Road

414-203-6900

$$$

restaurants.nordstrom.com

Handicapped access: Yes