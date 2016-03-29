Ruscello at Nordstom Brings Contemporary Dining to Mayfair Mall

by

In the days before mall dining became synonymous with food court, large department stores often featured tearooms, lunch counters and full-service restaurants. In large part this legacy of a more elegant time had all but disappeared. So, when the new Nordstrom’s opened at Mayfair Mall in 2015, some visitors may have been surprised to discover a sleek, modern restaurant within the store. No stuffy palm trees or dainty tea sandwiches will be found at Ruscello. Floor-to-ceiling windows opening onto a patio lend airiness to the space. The contemporary dining room offers a clear view of the bustling kitchen, though it’s separated by glass so there’s no extra noise. The stylish, fully stocked bar is a great place to have a signature cocktail. In fact, the overall ambiance puts one in mind of a chic new restaurant in Walker’s Point or Bay View, certainly not typical mall fare.  

The menu at Ruscello works just as well for a light lunch or a satisfying dinner. There are several appetizers that will take the edge off, like the wonderful crimini mushroom flatbread ($10.75) or the artichoke tempura ($9.95) served with a yummy lemon basil aïoli. To eat on the lighter side, you may want to try one the many salads ($10.95-$15.25) on the menu. The cranberry turkey sandwich ($11.25) is insanely good and may be worth the trip in and of itself. All of the sandwiches served at Ruscello include remarkable light-and-crispy house-made smoked sea salt frites. They may appear to be potato chips at first glance, but they are so airy they practically float up off the plate.

For a more stick-to-the-ribs kind of lunch or a hearty dinner, try the penne Bolognese ($12.75), a humanely portioned bowl of pasta topped with a dynamite creamy tomato and spicy Italian sausage sauce. Another dish worth a try is the Tuscan roasted salmon ($15.50), beautifully prepared with rosemary and garlic. There are a few small pizzas ($11.25-$11.95) on the menu, which weren’t tried, but if they follow everything else at Ruscello, are likely quite good too.

Be sure to save room for one of the many outstanding house-made desserts at Ruscello. An unforgettable option is the cheesecake with sea salt caramel ($6.25), a delightful dome-shaped cheesecake topped with a decadent caramel sauce. If this sounds too heavy for your palate, you must try the lemon ricotta shortcake ($7.25), which is light, lemony and simply delectable. 

The excellent service, superb food and enjoyable ambiance make Ruscello a truly memorable dining experience you’ll want to return to again and again. 

Ruscello at Nordstrom Mayfair

2424 N. Mayfair Road

414-203-6900

$$$

restaurants.nordstrom.com

Handicapped access: Yes