Samano's a Long-time Favorite for Comforting Mexican Food

Samano’s Mexican Restaurant, (aka Samano’s Hacienda), was established in 1967 when many Milwaukeeans were just discovering Mexican cuisine. Housed in an impressive building that was built in 1894 as a Miller Brewery tavern, Samano’s serves as a welcoming gateway to Cudahy, sitting augustly on a curve where Kinnickinnic Avenue ends and Plankinton Avenue begins.

Samano’s Mexican Restaurant 3431 E. Plankinton Ave., Cudahy 414-481-3664 $-$$ samanosrestaurant.com Handicapped access: Yes CC Hours: Tu-Th 11 a.m.-9 p.m., F 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m., Sa 11 a.m.-9 p.m., closed Sunday

Although there are touches of Mexican-themed décor, the interior has that cozy historic tavern ambiance. Customers seat themselves, and servers arrive promptly with chips and salsa. The chips are warm, and the house-made salsa has a pleasant roasted flavor with hints of chili powder and garlic.

Samano’s has a broad menu of Mexican and American foods, so enjoy a margarita (starting at $4.50 per glass) while you peruse the many choices of appetizers, entrées and a la carte options. Margaritas can be made straight up or on the rocks in classic lime or fruit flavors. Samano’s concocts its own lime mix, and the tarty kick doesn’t disappoint. House margaritas are made with Sauza tequila, and bartenders aren’t stingy with the booze; plan your transportation accordingly if you want to imbibe. The full bar has more than 30 types of tequila to build your own margarita. Mexican beers are plentiful, with Corona, Dos Equis, Tecate and Modelo among the choices.

Appetizers include habanero or cranberry salsa, guacamole and a variety of bean dips and quesadillas. The dip sampler ($6) comes with guacamole, chili con queso and bean dip. The chunky guacamole has larger pieces of avocado and tomato mixed in, making it a satisfying starter.

For lighter appetites, there are several dinner salads ($9.50-$11), but we were hungry and went for the full-on meals. The menu has all the south-of-the-border standards you’d expect—tacos, enchiladas, chili rellenos (roasted poblano pepper stuffed with cheese, battered and fried), burritos, tamales, chimichangas and tostadas. Most items can be made vegetarian, and meat filings include ground or shredded beef, chili verde (seasoned simmered pork), steak, chorizo or chicken.

Serving sizes are available for all appetites; the solo and mini plates submenu ($2.75-$6.50) features a la carte tacos, enchiladas or tostadas, or one item with rice and beans; plates come with two items and rice and beans ($7.50-$9.50); and dinners have three items with rice and beans ($9.50-$12.50). The combination menu includes a side of chili verde. Chimichangas come is small or large sizes.

Decision, decisions… I chose the spinach enchilada plate, and my husband went classic, with ground beef tacos. Instead of refried beans and rice, I ordered black beans and Mexican corn (substitutions are welcome). My enchiladas arrived smothered with broiled queso cheese and stuffed with delightfully creamy spinach filling, and the corn tortillas were crisp at the edges. The Mexican corn was a treat; the tender kernels were lightly topped with mayonnaise, crumbled Mexican cheese and chili powder, just like Mexican street corn. The ground beef tacos were flavorful and mildly seasoned with a bit of a kick, but not too hot. The seasoned rice was fluffy and not sticky.

We were too full to try dessert, but Samano’s has cheesecake, bunuelos and other sweet treats to top off a meal. There are also American standards like burgers and sandwiches, and a kids’ menu. No matter one’s taste or size of appetite, Samano’s aims to please.