Sandra's on the Park Continues to Wow

When Sandra’s on the Park took over the old Mia Famiglia restaurant space, it promised to be a “supper club with a modern twist.” After three years of satisfied customers, it’s safe to say Sandra’s has delivered. In just these few years, Sandra’s has gathered a loyal, local fan base, and continues to build on that with every bite of their renowned ribs or sip of their traditional Old Fashioned.

Sandra’s on the Park 10049 W. Forest Home Ave. 414-235-8889 $$-$$$ sandrasonthepark.com Handicapped Access: Yes CC, FF, GF, OD Hours: Tu-Th 4-9 p.m., F-Sa 4-10 p.m., Su 4-8 p.m.

The service and atmosphere are top-notch at Sandra’s. Whether you choose to dine in their cozy, comfortable dining room or (in season) on the lovely patio-with-a-view, you will be treated well. Servers are knowledgeable and attentive. Generous portions will satisfy most Wisconsinite appetites or allow for some tasty leftovers the next day.

It’s hard to go wrong when you begin a meal with Sandra’s delicate and crispy Haystack Onions ($6.50), served with a kicky chipotle ranch sauce. More health-conscious diners may want to go for a salad like the Kale Pesto Grain Caprese salad ($13.95), loaded with good stuff like brown rice, quinoa, kale and goat cheese. This flavorful, hearty salad could be shared as an appetizer, but could easily be made into a meal by adding chicken or shrimp ($4.95) or salmon ($6.95).

Classic supper club dishes make up the core of Sandra’s menu. Steaks ($31.95-$32.95), pork chops ($17.95-$21.95), and seafood ($17.95-$28.95) are well represented, and are all served with soup or salad, and a fresh vegetable that can be substituted for the house Brussels sprouts ($2.50). Caramelized with bacon, onions and carrots, it’s a side dish not to be missed.

The real star at Sandra’s, though, is the house specialty barbecue ribs (half rack $17.95; full rack $25.95). Fall-off-the-bone tender with a flavorful, smoky house-made barbecue sauce, these ribs are a standout. Served with a tasty, creamy coleslaw, house Parmesan Romano French fries, and signature grilled Parmesan bread, this rib dinner will fill you up.

Pasta dishes, including a lovely, rich lobster mac & cheese with Andouille sausage ($22.95), pizzas ($11.95-$22.95), and sandwiches—try the burger with onion jam ($12.95)—complete the menu.

Like all good Wisconsin restaurants, Sandra’s also does a traditional Friday fish fry ($11.95). The crisp beer-battered cod dinner with the house fries or potato pancake, coleslaw and rye bread has made Sandra’s a busy spot on Friday (no reservations), so you may want to come early or plan to have a cocktail in their well-appointed bar.