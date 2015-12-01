Sandra’s on the Park Brings Classy Comfort to Hales Corners

When thinking about where to dine in the southwestern metro Milwaukee area in the past, most locals would have directed you to one of the many classic supper clubs like Clifford’s, or The Bosch Tavern. Now, there’s a great new option, Sandra’s on the Park. Open since May 2015, this modern version of a supper club has already given customers many reasons to return.

The cozy, comfortable dining room is an inviting space to enjoy a meal. Shades of green and a pretty forest mural tie in nicely to the outdoor patio overlooking a beautiful wooded area. Service was very pleasant from the bartender to the server. Everyone was notably friendly and helpful. Special note, Sandra’s fish fry ($10.95-$12-95) on Friday nights has become very popular and reservations aren’t taken, so come early or be prepared for a potential wait.

To begin your meal, try the crispy goat cheese ($8.75), perfectly fried cheese balls served with flavorful house-made orange brandy marmalade. Or, go with one of several delicious salads on offer. Big enough for an entrée but also a perfect share, the artisan romaine Caesar salad ($11.95) features true hand-crafted dressing and is accompanied by a piece of tasty Parmesan grilled Vienna bread.

If you are dining as more than a party of one, at least one person should try Sandra’s house specialty barbecue ribs (small rack $15.95/large rack $23.95). Slow-cooked for five hours to just the right amount of tenderness, the meat practically falls off the bone. While the smoky, sweet house sauce is the only choice offered, it is quite good and will satisfy most. Rib dinners include an excellent creamy coleslaw, house French fries and some more of that wonderful parmesan grilled Vienna bread.

Other popular choices include the sriracha bourbon salmon ($17.95) or the Parmesan-crusted cod with lemon cream sauce ($19.95). Both are served with rich garlic mashed potatoes, choice of soup or salad, and some of that signature Vienna bread. Sandra’s menu also features supper club classics with a modern twist, like steaks ($28.95-$29.95) and pork chops ($16.95-$20.95). Build-your-own pizzas ($10.95-$13.95, plus extra for toppings) and pastas ($11.95-$21.95) round out the menu.

Sandra’s also offers a broad wine list featuring reds and whites, all available by the glass or bottle. They are still building their beer selection, which currently includes a small but solid selection of local beers and imports. Signature cocktails like the Moscow Mule ($7) and the Almond Bulleit ($9) are quite good. Bloody mary lovers will enjoy that Sandra’s House Bloody ($7.50) is garnished with their famous ribs.

Sandra’s on the Park

10049 W. Forrest Home Ave.

414-235-8889

$$-$$$

sandrasonthepark.com

Handicapped access: Yes