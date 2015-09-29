Sharing Coffee, Books, Music

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

The building housing Hartter’s Bakery (5507 W. North Ave.), once a mainstay for Washington Heights-Wauwatosa residents, stood empty and boarded up for years until Sharehouse Goods moved in. Sharehouse began as an online book, CD and DVD seller that allows customers to consign their items. In 2014, Sharehouse owner Jarod Cronk bought the building, using the backrooms as a warehouse and the storefront as a coffeehouse-used-book-music-DVD store. The coffee is freshly brewed; cooled beverages are served along with local bakery including Sloppy Shef cookies, Grebe donuts and Metcalfe muffins. A pleasant environment that invites customers to sit and relax, Sharehouse also offers breakfast sandwiches all day long and plans to gradually expand its menu. “We want to be a space where the community can be,” says Cronk, who has opened it for occasional art exhibits and film screenings. Open Monday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.