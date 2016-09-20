Shorewood Gathers at Cloud Red

Cloud Red has Shorewood buzzing. It’s a hot new place to socialize, with the bonus of good food and libations. The former Village Pub now has a sleek décor, but retains a warm and friendly atmosphere with a staff that draws you in for a fun time.

There are many cozy spots for socializing at Cloud Red, from the long open bar, tables and benches in the bar area with fluffy pillows, a “garage” dining area with an open door on warm days and a pet-friendly outside patio. Signs on the tables invite you to “Make Yourself at Home” and when you get hungry or thirsty, head to the bar to place your order. The unique experience is casual and easy, so don’t expect a more traditional sit-down dinner; what you can expect is fresh delicious food. The menu is on the wall across from the bar and creatively displayed on windowpanes that were lit from overhead. Cute idea, but a little hard to read—we actually had to get up from the bar to go over where a crowd of people stood reading the night’s offerings.

The drink menu has a wide variety of craft beers on tap ranging ($4.50-$12) and a fun list of creative cocktails. The food menu is limited in size but with enough variety for dietary restrictions and healthy options. Everything is house made, done with attention to detail and reasonably priced ($5-$13).

Cloud Red’s menu is set up for easy sharing, while sipping a cocktail and socializing. The toasted pretzel breadsticks ($8) were soft, warm and salty—every carb lover’s dream paired with both a cheddar and a zesty horseradish spread. The “Mid-East Peace,” a combination of hummus and baba ganoush, has a nice texture and is served with fresh cucumber slices and flatbread ($9).

The spinach and artichoke dip ($8) was loaded with cheese on top and the right amount of flatbread to schmear every bit of the dip without having to ask for more. The spring roll, with choice of tofu or chicken was so big and stuffed with fresh vegetables that it was hard to eat, but the tofu was done well and had a nice crunch from the fresh veggies ($9). They also make a po’boy ($11) with a choice of protein. Carnivores in the crowd can’t go wrong with the Ney’s Big Sky Burger ($12), a juicy half pound burger that was perfectly cooked with cheese, bacon and fried crispy onions. The menu does change frequently and they do offer a dessert option.

Cloud Red, named after a gathering of black birds that are sighted frequently in Shorewood is also a perfect name for this new place for gathering together just like birds on a wire.

Cloud Red

4488 N Oakland Ave.

414-231-9660

$-$$

Handicapped access: Yes

Credit Cards Accepted, Full Bar, Outdoor Dining, Late Night