The menu at Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille (754 N. 27th St.) includes a daily soul food buffet. Baked and fried chicken are the staples amid the lunch and supper spread, where other main courses such as barbecued ribs, meatloaf, catfish, pork chops and chicken lasagna are rotated daily. Salmon croquettes are a highlight of Daddy’s 8-11 a.m. breakfast menu. Side dishes vary. Unique among them are pleasantly non-soupy black-eyed peas and greens flavored with smoked turkey. Also served are several sandwiches, specialty items ranging from tilapia tacos and chili fries to stuffed baked potatoes and chicken n’ waffles. Daddy’s is a soul food gem in the city since its debut last November.