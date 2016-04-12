Strip Mall Eatery Reveals Fresh Surprises

Truth be told, I’ve passed by First Watch countless times in the Mequon Pavilions shopping center and thought it was a preschool or daycare. Despite identifying itself as “The Daytime Café” within its logo, there is just something about the sign that doesn’t translate to “Food Served Here.”

Clearly I am the one in the dark. Upon arrival on a late Saturday morning I added my name to a 20-minute wait list. It gave me some time to peruse the menu, and take note of the establishment’s contemporary decor and cleanliness—including a wide, doorless look into the bustling kitchen.

I often tell my server when it is my first time dining at their restaurant, in hopes that they will provide a brief run-down of the menu, while offering up personal favorites, signature dishes and “Don’t leave without trying…” Almost immediately after placing our order we were presented with an item we did not ask for. “Uh oh. Already getting the wrong food?” I thought. Nope; it was a treat from the kitchen welcoming us to First Watch. Nice touch: It was the fresh fruit crèpes with organic strawberries and bananas wrapped inside two sweet crepes and topped with organic strawberries and house-made granola ($7.99).

First Watch serves breakfast, lunch and brunch—and the timing at which we dined proved anything goes. The market hash ($9.79) starts out as well-seasoned, cheesy potato base with mozzarella and herbed chèvre. It’s then intertwined with a medley of roasted creminis, zucchini, onions, peppers and spinach and finally blanketed with two eggs, any style.

Keeping on trend with healthful, innovative offerings, the pesto chicken quinoa power bowl ($9.29) is just one of many high-protein/-nutrition or low-fat/-carb options available. Buzz-worthy ingredients like kale, all-natural lemon chicken, roasted tomatoes and feta are folded with quinoa and shredded carrots, then topped with pesto and herbs. Full of color, texture and flavor, it’s a refreshing addition to any daytime menu. I will surely order it again and may just super size it with a poached egg on top.

Another cure for the “breakfast joints all offer the same old stuff” blues is the Via Veneto ($9.49). An uncommon omelet of Italian sausage, roasted tomatoes and red peppers, mozzarella, Parmesan and fresh herbs, the combination with whipped eggs and spices is a delight.

Fear not, creatures of habit. First Watch plays the hits as well. Classics like the Reuben sandwich ($8.49), fluffy Belgian waffle ($7.29) and a virtual build-your-own eggs Benedict ($9.79) were eggsceptional (sorry; couldn’t resist).

First Watch welcomes you to take a break from the same old beverage routine with fresh juice bar offerings ($3.99). The Day Glow (carrot, orange, lemon and organic ginger) is sweet with a bite, while the Kale Tonic (kale, Fuji apple, cucumber and lemon) was crisp and clean.

When I asked the server how long First Watch has been in the Mequon location (nearly four years), she admitted she initially thought it was a weight loss center. Turns out I was not alone.

First Watch Café

11032 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon

262-518-0028

$

firstwatch.com

Handicapped access: Yes