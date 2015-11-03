A Taste of the Middle East near Marquette

× Expand Photo by Lauren Kirsch

The aroma of roasted lamb, spices and steamed rice hits you as soon as you open the door; finally some variety has been added to the limited restaurant options in Marquette University’s neighborhood. What was once known as The Broken Yolk is now Mendy Restaurant (2040 W. Wisconsin Ave.), a Middle Eastern eatery. Walking in, you’ll notice they have small tables that give you a sense of privacy and encourage conversation during your dining experience. The menu is not extensive but it provides a good range of options. After a tough time deciding between the lamb and the grilled chicken dinner, my friend and I ordered the grilled chicken. The chicken dinner came with a platter of rice lying underneath a grilled chicken leg and breast. There was also a container on the side for their special sauce that added a little spice and flavor as a topping. Mendy gives students like me—or anyone away from home—the home-cooked taste they have desperately been looking for.