A Taste of Polynesia in Wauwatosa

Hear “tiki bar” and schmaltzy images of bamboo, coconut, pineapple and grass-adorned everything and anything come to mind. Indeed, many such places fit the stereotype, some to such an extent that, upon entry therein, you might think you’ve happened upon the set of “Gilligan’s Island.” But the new Wauwatiki Bar & Grill in Wauwatosa is not a tiki bar in the traditional sense; for one, its décor is influenced by the South Pacific, not immersed in it, and secondly, in addition to the full bar, it offers patrons a complete dinner menu.

Open the front door and the tastefully appointed bar is first to greet you; true enough, the drinks are central to this place. Indeed, the trifold, colorfully illustrated beverage menu is clearly the central focus and surely Wauwatiki’s raison d’être . This menu is divided into Classics, Bowls and Signature drinks. Among the Classics are all the tiki bar calling cards—Mai Tai, Piña Colada, Singapore Sling, Banana Daiquiri and more—ranging modestly from $8-$12. The Signatures are unique to Wauwatiki, including such as the Wauwatiki Sour (dark rum, lemon, lime, syrup and egg white, $11) and Island Smoke (mezcal, falernum, grenadine, passion fruit, lime, pineapple, orange and bitters, all served in a cored pineapple, $15). The Bowls are intended to be shared by anywhere from two to 10 imbibers and are simply loaded with rums, gins, brandies and fruits. Drinks here are generous, strong and concocted with top-notch, fresh ingredients.

The dinner menu offers a selection of small plates, which can be used as a simple snack or a prelude to bigger things, including pork dumplings ($7), steamed edamame pods ($5), tuna poke (served raw, island-style with wasabi teriyaki, $9) and others. We opted for beef satay ($7)—six delicious skewers served with a zingy pineapple-ginger teriyaki sauce. One of the “small” items is actually the biggest food item on the menu—the Pu Pu Platter ($29)—a large offering of several of the other small plate items served on a Lazy Susan with a hibachi grill at center.

There’s also a quartet of sandwiches and wraps to choose from; these include the Wauwatiki Burger—a third-pound beef patty topped with grilled pineapple, onions, Swiss cheese and bacon with Thousand Island dressing on the side—along with seasoned house fries and pickle spear ($12). Other choices available (with differing toppings) are Hawaiian pulled pork, jerk chicken and a vegetarian black bean burger (each $10). The Wauwatiki Salad is loaded with fruits and can be topped with chicken, shrimp or tuna ($8-$15).

The skillet entrées include steak, jerk chicken, cilantro-lime shrimp and a garlic-balsamic marinated grilled vegetable ensemble ($8-$12). There are two dessert choices: House sorbet ($5) and Bananas Foster ($7), the latter consisting of grilled banana slices served with vanilla bean ice cream, graced by a warm, pan-made caramel sauce.

Wauwatiki Bar and Grill is very new; they haven’t actually had their “official” grand opening yet, and an outdoor seating area is in the offing, but truly there’s no need to wait; it’s up and running—a tiny island of the South Pacific right nearby in East Tosa.

Wauwatiki Bar & Grill

6502 W. North Ave.

414-323-7555

$$

wauwatikis.com

Handicapped access: Yes

FB, GF