Ten Unique Milwaukee Fish Frys

The classic Wisconsin fish fry is a classic for a reason: Everyone loves the usual battered cod, potato, slaw and rye bread combo. But changing things up once in a while is always welcome, especially during the Lenten season when you might be more inclined to grab a fry every week. For those times you want something different, try one of these 10 unique fish frys.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next