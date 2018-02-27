Ten Unique Milwaukee Fish Frys
The classic Wisconsin fish fry is a classic for a reason: Everyone loves the usual battered cod, potato, slaw and rye bread combo. But changing things up once in a while is always welcome, especially during the Lenten season when you might be more inclined to grab a fry every week. For those times you want something different, try one of these 10 unique fish frys.
The Wicked Hop345 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Try the: Pretzel-crusted perch and bluegill If the usual breadcrumb coating doesn’t cut it for you anymore, there’s an alternative at The Wicked Hop in the Third Ward. Their perch and bluegill filets come breaded with crushed pretzel pieces, making for a super crunchy, slightly malty crust. There are still some substantial bits of pretzel in the mix, making it heartier than a breadcrumb coating. It comes with your standard sides, and goes well with the Hop’s bold bloody mary.
Maverick's Bar2030 W. Howard Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53221
Try the: Potato-crusted cod Maverick’s is the kind of South Side tavern that you all know and love. There are innumerable beer and liquor advertisements, a taxidermy animal head on the wall, “For Entertainment Only” machines and plenty of regulars. Where they differ is their Friday fish fry, which is coated with a mixture of crumbs and shredded potato. It gives the cod a little more oomph and helps to make up for the lack of potato pancakes—only fries to be found here since this is a dive bar, after all. But the fish fry is cheap and unusual, the bartenders are friendly and so is the conversation.
Fox Den Tavern & Grill10631 W. Freistadt Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
Try the: Cedar-plank walleye Head on up to the Fox Den Tavern & Grill in Mequon for a unique walleye preparation. Instead of deep frying, they grill walleye on a cedar plank (though they do offer a pan-fried version as well). As the fish grills, the cedar smoke surrounds the fish, infusing it with just a bit of smoky flavor and bronzing the surface. On the side, both the french fries and potato pancakes are homemade, so you can’t go wrong with either.
St. Paul Fish Company400 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Try the: Fried grouper Leave it to a fish market to fry up a fish that’s not typically seen around here: grouper. St. Paul’s Fish Company in the Milwaukee Public Market serves up fish frys of all kinds, but the grouper is the most unusual. The distinctly flavored, mild fish has white, firm flesh. The filets are thick, so it’s generally butterflied before frying, making for large pieces. And of course if that’s still too standard for you, there are dozens of other fish dishes to try, including a heavenly lobster roll and fried fish tacos.
Café el Sol1028 S. 9th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Try the: Latin American fish fry buffet One of Milwaukee’s hidden gems, Café el Sol is a Mexican and Puerto Rican restaurant tucked away in the basement of the United Community Center. Every Friday they host a fish fry buffet with a Latin twist. The fried haddock is coated in a spiced batter. The vinaigrette-based slaw is studded with jalapeños. And instead of potato pancakes and french fries, there’s Puerto Rican rice, refried beans and fried plantain chips. There’s live music that starts during the dinner hour on Friday too, so plan to have a margarita and stay a while.
Amelia's724 E. Layton Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Try the: Smelt fry If you’ve ever driven past the airport on Layton, you’ve probably noticed Amelia’s. It’s the bar and restaurant with the vaguely futuristic architecture and neon-lit plane out front (there’s a biplane inside, too). They offer something few taverns do anymore: fried smelt. The popularity of these tiny fish is waning, but Amelia’s and its customers are holdouts. If you’re hesitant but would like to try them, you can get them in combination with cod in the all-you-can-eat fish fry option. Homemade potato pancakes on the side are a must as you watch planes take off across the street.
Bosch Tavern5871 S. 108th St., Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Try the: Fish boil If fried isn’t really your thing, then head to the Bosch Tavern in Hales Corners on Friday. They’re still going strong, even after physically moving the historic building a few feet out of the way of the widening Highway 100. They offer a fish boil, made with haddock pieces and drizzled with a bit of hollandaise sauce. It’s served with cooked carrots and your choice of potato, and is great for someone who’s a light eater or is avoiding fried food altogether. No word on if they do a boil over like in Door County in their kitchen, but somehow I doubt it.
Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery3216 S Howell Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Try the: Cornmeal-crusted perch fry Even lunch spots are getting in on the fish fry act for Lent. Sabrosa Café & Gallery in Bay View is offering a crispy cornmeal-crusted perch fry. And thanks to the Mexican influences on the menu, the fish is served with rice, black beans with queso fresco, a light and refreshing lime slaw and chipotle mayo in place of tartar sauce. Enjoy the unique fry surrounded by the local art on the walls and a Oaxacan old fashioned made with mezcal, poblano syrup and grilled oranges.
The Cheel105 S. Main St., Thiensville, Wisconsin 53092
Try the: Himalayan meagre fry The Cheel, a popular Himalayan restaurant in Thiensville, serves up one of the most unique fish frys around. They use an ocean fish called meagre which is cut into small pieces, then battered in a rice and chickpea flour with spices. It’s served with cabbage slaw made with golden raisins and a homemade tartar sauce that includes tart tamarind paste, cumin and tumeric in addition to the usual capers and onions. It’s familiar and exciting all at the same time.
RuYi at Potawatomi Casino1721 W. Canal St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
Try the: Tempura fish fry If you havne’t tried a casino restaurant lately, you might want to consider the Asian restaurant in Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and its corresponding sushi bar which are top notch. For Lent, RuYi is serving up an Asian-style fish fry with tempura-battered cod or walleye, with fragrant jasmine rice, wok vegetables and your choice of soup. The tempura batter is ethereally light and crispy, letting the fish be the star. Fresh spring rolls with shrimp or crab rangoon make for a great red meat-free appetizer pairing.
