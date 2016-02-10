Thick Burgers and Creamy Shakes at Cudahy Burger Joint

Located amongst the bars and factories lining Packard Avenue, Cudahy Burger Joint is the latest newcomer to the area. There’s nothing flashy about the appearance of the restaurant. You won’t find neon signs, TVs or waitresses dressed in wacky outfits—just simply prepared and delicious-tasting burgers.

Their regular menu features a wide array of burgers, sandwiches, malts, shakes and other appetizers. Among their most popular items are the all-American cheeseburger ($9) and the macho nacho burger ($9) – both of which come with choice of fries or tots. The all-American is what you’d come to expect from a cheese burger; it’s topped with lettuce, tomato, purple onions, apple wood smoked bacon, two slices of American cheese and is all served on a brioche bun. For those looking to be a little more adventurous, try the macho nacho. This burger comes topped with beer cheese, pickled jalapenos, and chipotle cilantro mayo. I absolutely loved the thick and creamy beer cheese that covered the burger. The beer cheese paired with the thin tortilla strips and spicy jalapenos made for a surprisingly tasty burger that packed a punch.

Cudahy Burger Joint is also dishing up two burgers of the month: the Bad Idea and the Mistake (because who really needs a box of chocolates for Valentine’s Day?). The Bad Idea comes stacked with 1/3 lb. black angus beef patty, BBQ pulled pork, onion rings, sriracha mayo, lettuce, tomato, purple onion and pepper jack cheese ($12). Still not enough? Step up to the Mistake ($16) which comes with twice the amount of everything on the Bad Idea plus bacon and a fried egg. What more could you possibly want for Valentine’s Day?

The Cudahy Burger Joint has recently extended their hours and are now open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. It’s a solid option for those on the south side looking for a casual place to get a delicious burger, fries and a shake.

The Cudahy Burger Joint

4905 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy, WI

414-585-0066

http://www.thecudahyburgerjoint.com/

$-$$