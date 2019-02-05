Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern's Highly Anticipated Opening Was Worth the Wait

Before the trend of craft beer, alehouses, tap rooms and gastro pubs, there were old time neighborhood taverns, places for a beer after the night shift or to meet up with friends. The 1902 Cream City brick building that stood empty for years on Brewers Hill has been reinvented as an old-style tavern with a modern twist, serving all day breakfast and lunch. Wolfgang and Whitney Schaefer turned the building into Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern. The Schaefers maintained the architectural integrity. Inside, Uncle Wolfie’s is reminiscent of days gone by with the original tin ceiling and a beautiful U-shaped bar. The dark woodwork glows in the sunlight, accentuating all the thoughtful décor touches, including cushions attached to a metal rod along benches for comfortable seating.

Uncle Wolfie’s Breakfast Tavern 234 E. Vine St. $$ 414-763-3021 unclewolfies.com CC, FB, SB, GF Handicap Accessible: from side patio door

Upon first glance at the menu, you will notice that you can order many things a la carte and create your own breakfast entree from side dishes ($2-$7). Eggs, biscuit and gravy, beet-cured salmon and fresh avocado are all available. The rest of the menu has traditional items with unique additions that all pair well with the tavern’s cocktail line up. The menu is spilt into breakfast and lunch sections , but you can order either any time of day. Among my favorite breakfast selections are the tavern potatoes ($5). Multi-colored baby potatoes are perfectly seasoned and cooked, smashed and fried up crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Also excellent, the BELTCH is a bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato, cheddar sandwich on sourdough bread with the addition of sambal aioli ($15). Roll up your sleeves for this sandwich as the runny egg that mixes in with the sambal aioli is a match made in heaven.

For sweet breakfast diners, the PBJ French toast ($12) made with challah bread oozes with light mousse-like peanut butter cream cheese and blackberry gastrique. Uncle Wolfie’s version of avocado toast, BCSS ($16), is over the top with cured-beet salmon, bacon, balsamic roasted tomatoes, field greens and a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning. The bourbon yogurt ($9) with candied bacon granola, cinnamon and apples is a great gluten free option. The Orange and Blue salad ($11), named after the adjacent retail shop where you can hang out while waiting for a table, is studded with orange supremes, nuts and blue cheese.

There is no better hangover food than the breaky burger ($15) with an egg on top or the Millee cheese steak ($14). This is not your typical Philly steak, but a coffee-rubbed chuck loaded with pickled jalapeños, onions and smothered with beer cheese sauce on a hoagie roll. Uncle Wolfie’s loaded fries ($14) are any poutine lover’s fantasy. You can add pulled pork and yes, there is an egg on top.

The beer line-up includes local brewery favorites from Company Brewing and Good City Motto along with Rhinelander shorties. If you are a breakfast cocktailer and want to reach beyond a beer or the traditional Blood Mary or mimosa, the craft cocktail options are as creative as the food, including some made with coffee and Rishi tea. The hibiscus negroni and wolf paw are a few of the favorites.