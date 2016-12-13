Wall Street Drink Exchange Brings Downtown Style to Elm Grove

Breaking the mold of what many may expect when they think of dining in Elm Grove, the recently opened Wall Street Drink Exchange is a pleasant surprise. Mural-covered walls with images of New York streets and modern furnishings lend a cosmopolitan air to the suburban restaurant. The Wall Street theme is, perhaps, a bit of an unusual choice outside of a financial center. But once customers are welcomed by the attentive staff, and get down to business with the menu, they’ll settle right in.

Wall Street Drink Exchange

890 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove

262-290-2309

$$-$$$

WallStreetDrinkExchange.com

Handicapped access: Yes

CC, FB, OD, SB, FF, RS, GF

Hours:

M-Th 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.;

F-Sa 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4 p.m.-10 p.m.;

Su 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

For starters, try some excellent bacon-wrapped water chestnuts ($10), huge water chestnuts wrapped in smoky Nueske’s bacon and topped with a sweet yet pleasantly spicy chili maple glaze. Mushroom-lovers will rhapsodize over the Wild Hennessey mushrooms au gratin ($10), which features a generous portion of portabella, white and shitake mushrooms in creamy garlic-asiago sauce and served with toast points.

Dinners range from deceptively simple sandwiches and salads to full-on supper club favorites. Standouts include an incredible tenderloin steak sandwich ($14), melt-in-your-mouth-tender beef served on a fresh French roll, topped with onions, mushrooms, peppers, cheese and a flavorful avocado aioli. The outstanding ribeye pork chop ($24) is almost worth the visit alone. It’s served “bone-in” and topped with a mustard reduction sauce, with potato gnocchi, chorizo, spinach and super tasty pickled onions. Don’t miss the wild mushroom ravioli ($16), which could become your new go-to comfort food, stuffed with mascarpone cheese and white truffle oil, topped with more mushrooms and shaved asiago. The “Saturday Only” slow-roasted prime rib ($25-$38) promises to be amazing, and may just merit another trip.

Wall Street is open for lunch as well, offering a full complement of satisfying burgers and sandwiches ($8-$13). A happy surprise is the Street Fish Tacos ($9), your choice of beer-battered or Cajun fish, topped with a citrus slaw, pico de gallo and a delightful chipotle aioli. A sit-down brunch is offered on Sundays ($7-$13).

And yes, there are drinks at the Wall Street Drink Exchange. A comfortable bar runs along one side of the restaurant. Some 98 varieties of wines are available, 22 by the glass. Signature cocktails ($6-$9) are named with a nod to Wall Street like Bull Market Manhattan, Rockefeller and Blue Chip. Paired with some appetizers, this could become a prime stop for happy hour or a pre/post-show cocktail, as Wall Street is located just across the road from Elm Grove’s long-established theater, Sunset Playhouse.