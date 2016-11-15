Wauwatosa Huế brings Vietnamese to West North Avenue

It’s been more than five years since HuÃªÌ Vietnamese Restaurant in Bay View came onto the Milwaukee dining scene. The success and popularity of the restaurant led the owners to open a second location on the West Side. HuÃªÌ Wauwatosa has proven itself to be a worthy extension of the brand. The menu is nearly identical, with the same high-quality ingredients and beautiful presentation. Also similar: the helpful servers and the comfortable, modern dining room. A larger overall dining space and a seasonal outdoor patio are among the few differences.

Something to keep in mind before ordering at HuÃªÌ: Portions are fairly sizable, and many dishes are well-suited to sharing. That said, make sure to begin with some of HuÃªÌ’s amazing appetizers. You’ll get to try a little of everything with the HuÃªÌ Sample Platter ($14), which includes one fresh spring roll and two each crispy egg rolls, tender charbroiled beef skewers and flavorful fried shrimp. The Wonton Chien Cua ($7.50), or Spicy Crab Rangoon, is excellent and not overly spicy.

HuÃªÌ is well known for its traditional Vietnamese noodle soup, or PhÆ¡Ì‰ ($10-$16). Especially pleasing on a cold day, the giant bowls of richly flavored beef, chicken or mushroom broth serve as the base for the long (perfect for slurping) rice noodles, meat and veggies. In addition, the phÆ¡Ì‰ is accompanied with a tray of fun, mix-in condiments like Thai basil, jalapeÃ±o, fresh lime and bean sprouts. It’s pretty hard to go wrong with this perfect comfort food.

Other entrées on offer include BÃºn (noodle dishes) and CÆ¡m (rice dishes). One standout is the BÃºn Thá»‹t NÆ°á»›ng ($14)â€”beef noodles featuring a mound of charbroiled, marinated beef and mixed vegetables over a bed of white vermicelli noodles, served with a yummy house-made egg roll. Another solid choice is the Ca Ri GÃ ($16.50), or chicken curryâ€”a beautiful, mild, yellow curry served over a bowl of colorful vegetables and chicken with jasmine rice. The dish (here called Ca Ri Chay) can also be served veggie only ($16) or with vegetarian “meatballs” ($18).

The CÆ¡m ChiÃªn ($13.50), or “kitchen sink fried rice,” is listed as a HuÃªÌ specialty and is not to be missed. This fried rice is loaded with huge shrimp, Chinese sausage, barbecued pork and more of those bright vegetables. It is fried rice, but it isn’t greasy; the rice almost seems fluffy.

HuÃªÌ Wauwatosa has been a welcome addition to the developing East Tosa dining corridor and will likely continue to gain a following as loyal as the Bay View location boasts.

HuÃªÌ Wauwatosa

6519 W. North Ave.

414-585-0577

$$

huerestaurants.com

Handicap access: Yes

Hours: M-W, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Th-Sa, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; closed Su

CC, FB, FF, RS, GF