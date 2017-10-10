Welcome to Milwaukee Pizza Week 2017

× 1 of 7 Expand Carini's 12-inch pies × 2 of 7 Expand Papa Luigi's cracker-thin crust × 3 of 7 Expand Classic Slice pizza × 4 of 7 Expand Calderone Club pizza × 5 of 7 Expand 13-inch, wood-fired pizza from DiModa Pizza × 6 of 7 Expand Alphonso's pizza × 7 of 7 Expand Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill Reuben Pizza Prev Next

From Oct. 16-22, locals and visitors alike can sample some of the best pizzas Milwaukee has to offer as part of a citywide celebration: the Shepherd Express’ first-ever Milwaukee Pizza Week!

Whether you’re a carnivore, vegetarian or vegan, a fan of Margherita or pepperoni, or lover of gluten-free crust or deep dish with everything on it, this is a tasty celebration you won’t want to miss.

Did we mention there will be prizes?

To play in our Milwaukee Pizza Week social media promotion and photo contest, snap a photo of the pizza you are about to devour at a participating Pizza Week restaurant, post the photo on your Instagram or Twitter account, tag @shepherdexpress and use #mkepizzaweek, and your photo will be automatically entered to win prizes—including gift cards from the many participating pizzerias listed below. Then, every day, our staff will pick the best pizza picture for prizes. Every customer post will count towards the contest to decide which participating restaurant serves Milwaukee’s best pizza.

Each Pizza Week restaurant will donate a portion of its proceeds from slices and pies sold throughout the week to the Hunger Task Force.

Show Route

Your browser does not support the HTML5 Geolocation API. Enter your address in the text field above and try again.

You denied permission to use your current location. Enter an address in the text field above or change your location sharing settings for this page.

Unable to find your current location. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Location search timed out. Enter an address in the text field above and try again.

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next