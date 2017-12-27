What Restaurants Came to Milwaukee in 2017
2017 has been quite the year for the Milwaukee dining scene! Here's a roundup of the 55 new restaurant openings we've covered in the last year.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Santino's Little Italy352 E Stewart St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A new Italian spot focusing on pizzas baked in a wood-fired oven imported from Italy has opened in Bay View in January. The crust of the Neapolitan style pizzas is made with Caputo flour, an Italian brand of finely ground wheat favored by the best pizza restaurants in Naples. The Margherita pizza ($13), topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and olive oil, is a traditional favorite. Other options include Melanzana ($14) with grilled eggplant and oregano, Diavolo ($14) with salami, cayenne and red bell peppers, and an Italian beef and giardiniera-topped pie ($15). Antipasti, salads and a few pasta dishes are also available, including pasta with giant 10-ounce meatballs ($13). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
2
FreshFin Poké (North Ave.)1806 E North Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Poké, a Hawaiian salad of fresh raw fish, is a growing food trend around the country. It officially made its way to Milwaukee in January with the opening of the city’s first poké-centric restaurant, FreshFin Poké. Newbies to poké may want to order a signature bowl, like the Mango Tango ($8.95-$12.95) with salmon, mango, edamame, avocado, sweet shoyu sauce and crispy onion. If you already know what you like, you can also build your own poké bowl ($7.95+) by choosing a protein, base of rice or greens, sauces, and toppings. A vegan bowl ($7.95-11.95) and cilantro chicken ($7.95-$11.95) are also available for the fish-averse. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
3
The Phoenix Cocktail Club785 N Jefferson St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A modern cocktail club opened in the 1858 William Webber House in January. True to its name, The Phoenix is first a foremost a bar and lounge, but also serves a small menu of globally inspired dishes that changes weekly. Dishes from their first menus have included goodies like mushroom bibimbap ($15), roasted fingerling potatoes with mint and cucumber salad ($8) and fresh doughnut holes filled with mint cream ($6). The playful seasonal cocktail menu is divided into sections like Kick Ass Potions, Colors!, and Fancy. Drink names are just as fanciful, like the One Armed Boxer ($13) made with pear brandy, sherry, brown sugar cordial and root beer tincture. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
4
The Ruckus4144 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
The owners of Colectivo Coffee are branching out: They opened The Ruckus in January, a burger, ice cream and churro spot in Shorewood. Burgers are quarter-pound and come with a variety of toppings, from the signature Ruckus burger ($9) with pork chorizo mixed right into the patty and topped with bacon, grilled pineapple and salsa, to the more tame Classic burger ($5.75) with cheddar, veggies, ketchup and mustard. Besides burgers, a couple hot dogs and sides round out the menu. For dessert, freshly fried churros ($3) and various ice cream creations, like shakes ($5) and “Saturdaes”($5)—their name for sundae—are a sweet ending to a meal. In warmer months, garage doors lining the building will open to patio seating. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
5
Monster Pizza2856 N Oakland Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Catering to the UW-Milwaukee crowd, Monster Pizza specializes in giant 28-inch whole pies ($24+) and pizza by the slice ($3-$4). Slices, which measure 12 inches from crust to tip, are available at a counter where customers can pick and choose from a variety of specialty styles. Between buffalo chicken, Greek with fried artichokes and black olives, Philly cheesesteak, and fried chicken and waffle with a maple cream cheese sauce, there’s something for every taste. Open late on weekends with delivery available. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
6
Explorium Brewpub5300 S. 76th St., Unit 1450A, Greendale, Wisconsin 53129
Southridge Mall hasn’t exactly been a bastion of dining options, but a man from Florida who grew up at his family’s brewpubs hopes to change that. Mike Doble is all about exploring: new tastes, new beers, new experiences. The beers brewed on site all are named for famous explorers, like Livingstone’s Porter and Captain Kidd’s Lost IPA. Quotes from explorers or about exploring appear on the walls of the large space that’s kept cozy with a brick fireplace and warm wood furniture. Even the patio has a fireplace, though the weather needs to warm up a little before it gets any use. You can explore various parts of the globe through the menu as well: Belgian-style mussels ($16) are available in three flavors, Cantonese calamari ($14) is tossed in a sweet chili sauce, and a Wisconsin Rarebit soup ($5-$7) is a local take on the Welsh favorite. Burgers, pizzas, steaks and chops round out the rest of the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
7
San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana838 N Old World 3rd St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The operator of the Downtown Calderone Club opened a Neopolitan-style pizzeria next door in the former Thai Palace space in February. Gino Fazzari has obtained what’s called VPN certification for San Giorgio by the Naples-based Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana. To get certified, pizzerias must adhere to strict standards in ingredients, methods and equipment in order to faithfully recreate Naples-style pizza. The wood-burning oven, imported from Italy, will cook pizzas in about a minute and a half at blistering temperature, resulting in the leopard spot-like char on the crust. Ten varieties of pizza ($10-$16) are offered, most of them traditional. Margherita has tomatoes from San Marzano, Italy, fresh mozzarella, basil and extra virgin olive oil. The restaurant’s namesake pizza forgoes tomatoes for a splash of olive oil along with braised fennel, pancetta, mozzarella and an egg cracked in the middle. Appetizers, soup, panini, meatballs and rotisserie meats are also on the menu. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
8
Eagle Park Brewing Company2108 S. 1st St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Eagle Park is owned by brothers Jackson and Max Borgardt and Jake Schinker. The brothers also front a band called Eagle Trace, which was formed in the New Berlin garage of the house they grew up in. Also formed in that garage: the brothers’ love of beer and brewing. Their space in the warehouse—on the second floor and reached by buzzing in—contains a small taproom and equally small amount of brewing equipment. That’s because they're currently contract-brewing most of their beers in an effort to stay within budget while delivering a superior product. Signature brews include Loop Station, a golden ale with hints of agave nectar, lime peel and sea salt, and Line Check, a light-bodied brown porter. Currently, the taproom is open Friday and Saturday, but you can find their beer at The Explorium Brewpub and at local beer festivals. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
9
City Lights Brewing Company2210 W. Mount Vernon Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
You’ve probably seen the 1904 Milwaukee Gas Light Company building in the Menomonee Valley from I-94: The large turret-like tower is hard to miss. The Alexander Eschweiler-designed building used to supply coal gas to light Milwaukee’s streetlamps, but now it supplies some of the city’s beer. City Lights Brewing has renovated the huge space, creating a brewing room, large taproom and an outdoor beer garden. The industrial vibe remains the same, with exposed beams, ductwork and brick walls. Reclaimed wood and leather furnishing warm the space up, inviting you to stay a while and try a flight. An amber ale, brown ale, IPA and session IPA are all on tap, and will soon be canned as well. Tours of the 115-year-old building and brand new brewing equipment are available. Food trucks are often parked outside, so check City Lights’ social media pages for details. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
10
Kindred on KK2535 S Kinnickinnic Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The goal of Kindred is to gather people together around food and drink. In fact, the word “gather” is in the restaurant’s logo, written on the menu, and even implied in its location on the main level of a welcoming guesthouse, the Kinn. The space is plush and inviting, with purple upholstered chairs, reclaimed wood dividers and bright abstract artwork. Enjoy a selection of shareable plates at the long communal table like edam cheese croquettes ($9) with baby leeks and chokeberry jam, lemongrass mussels ($13) with roasted heirloom carrots, or pink Argentine shrimp ($15) with white corn grits and andouille. Some large plates are also offered, ranging from a black Angus burger ($13) to seared striped bass ($23) with caramelized carrot purée. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
11
Fuel Cafe (5th St.)630 S. 5th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Fuel Cafe, a staple in Riverwest, opened a second location in Walker’s Point in March. The space is much larger than the original location, with soaring ceilings and a sleek, modern aesthetic. (Purists will appreciate the “lousy service” neon sign that has been duplicated for the new space.) A full espresso bar with grab-and-go items and a full-service restaurant and bar operate within the space. The menu is much expanded, with appetizers like smoked trout deviled eggs ($6) and grilled, soy-glazed shishito peppers ($7). The popular toasted cheesy tomato ($9) and buttafuoco variant ($10) are available, along with more substantial offerings like the fried chicken biscuit ($10), steak sandwich ($13) and hot dish ($12) with ground brisket and veggies topped with hash browns and a poached egg. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
12
Mimosa9405 S 27th St, City of Franklin, Wisconsin 53132
A new breakfast and brunch restaurant opened in Franklin in March. Mimosa specializes in reimagining classic breakfast items, like a jambalaya-inspired skillet ($12.95) with pulled chicken breast, sausage and shrimp in a Cajun sauce over potatoes and eggs. The house potatoes are a recipe from the mother of the owner, Apostoli Evreniadis. Unlike typical shredded hash browns, these are chunky and cooked in olive oil until golden. Get them topped with feta, lemon and bacon ($4.95) or with Greek yogurt avocado sauce ($3.45), both nods to Evreniadis’ Greek heritage. Ingredients are sourced locally whenever possible and only Wisconsin-laid cage-free eggs are used. Try three of them in the shrimp omelet ($11.95) with avocado, garlic, tomato, onion and cheese. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
13
Margarita City8201 S Howell Ave, City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
A new Mexican restaurant has opened in Oak Creek. Margarita City is located in the former Tazinos space, which has been renovated to include a semicircular bar with multiple TVs, murals on the walls and even a dessert showcase. The menu includes all the standard Mexican favorites, like tacos, enchiladas, burritos and fajitas. For something unique, try the pozole verde ($3.49-$7.99), a green version of pozole made with tomatillos and garnished with radishes and cabbage. Seafood fans might enjoy the chiles rellenos ($14.99), served two to an order: one stuffed with shrimp and cheese, and the other with spinach and cheese. And of course there are a number of margaritas ($5.99-$12.99) on the drink menu, including a version made with tamarind and one that incorporates watermelon liqueur. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
14
On The Way Café6005 W Mequon Rd, City of Mequon, Wisconsin 53092
A café focusing on organic food for customers with busy lifestyles and special diets has opened in a strip mall in Mequon. Owner Jill Check has studied and worked in the fields of natural healthcare and nutrition for 26 years and uses fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The Café offers grab-and-go options, fresh juices and smoothies, and retail supplements, snacks and wine. For breakfast, a homemade granola ($7) is served with non-dairy milk made from nuts. Lunch and dinner feature mainly salads, sandwiches and bowls with various proteins and grains, plus creative burgers like the Mediterranean lamb burger ($15.50) with manchego cheese and raita. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
15
Crafty Cow2675 S Kinnickinnic Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A Milwaukee outpost of the Oconomowoc burger spot Crafty Cow opened in Bay View in April. Located in one side of Bumstead Provisions—both restaurants are owned and operated by the same team of owners—Crafty Cow specializes in Twin Cities-style cheese-stuffed burgers called Jucy Lucys. The original Lucy ($8) is stuffed with American cheese, or you can choose from any number of variations, like the Twice Baked ($9) stuffed with white cheddar and bacon, then topped with ranch chips, bacon sour cream and caramelized onions. A portion of the menu dubbed The Great Milwaukee Project features collaboration burgers between local businesses and restaurants with proceeds going to local charities. The Southsider ($12.50), stuffed with honey goat cheese and topped with gin-pickled red onions, mushroom ragout and thick pork belly, is a collaboration between five local restaurants plus Milwaukee Record that benefits Milwaukee Community Gardens. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
16
Broken Bat Brewery231 E. Buffalo St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Childhood friends Tim Pauly and Dan McElwee opened a baseball-themed brewery and sports bar in the Third Ward in April. The space, located on the lower level, is bright and lined with Cream City brick, TVs and a few curated sports memorabilia items. The restrooms, on the other hand, are all decked out in baseball cards in the men’s room or photos of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the ladies’. As for brews, IPAs are going to be their bread and butter, though other styles and seasonals will pop up from time to time. Straight Chedd Apricot IPA is brewed with apricots for a slightly sweet finish. Double Play IPA is an 8% double IPA brewed with Skyrocket and Cascade hops. Mint Condition Porter, fermented and served with fresh mint leaves, and Climb the Wall Farmhouse Ale with orange peel are available on the non-IPA front. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
17
Westallion Brewing Company1825 S 72nd St, City of West Allis, Wisconsin 53214
In development since 2015, Westallion is the first brewery to open in West Allis. The beers of Erik and Kim Dorfner have been available on tap in some bars for a while now, but the brewery’s tasting room facility has only just opened. Erik has previous brewing experience, working a number of positions at Lakefront Brewery, but it was his dream to open his own brewery. Beers are named for famous West Allis residents and local events. Western Days Vienna Lager is the brewery’s flagship beer, named after a defunct annual event with parades and rodeos, and is aggressively malted. Mustang APA is heavy on Citra hops and named after the mascot of the closed West Milwaukee High School that Liberace attended. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen even inspired the Lillehammer Gold Kölsch-style ale. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
18
BelAir Cantina250 High Street, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
BelAir Cantina has opened in The Corners of Brookfield, a mixed-use development anchored by Von Maur. This was the fifth location of the Tex-Mex restaurants in the area, with a sixth that opened in Madison later in the year. All locations serve up burritos, margaritas, fajitas and tacos in a variety of Mexican and international flavors.
-
19
Dorsia1301 E Brady St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A new Italian spot named after a fictional restaurant in the movie American Psycho has opened in the former Mimma’s space on Brady Street. Dorsia is owned by Geno Cataldo, whose family owns Jo-Cat’s Pub next door. The space was completely remodeled with a modern aesthetic, including dark gray walls in the bar and bright pop art posters. The focus of the menu is antipasti meant for sharing, along with homemade pastas. Pasta dishes can be ordered as an entrée or as a flight of three or more. Bucatini ($13) is dressed with tomatoes, guanciale, Parmesan and basil. Crudo ($15) is an appetizer meant for sharing with raw scallops, hamachi, peppers and cucumbers. Brunch, cocktails and an extensive wine list are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
20
Boo Boo's Sandwiches415 S 2nd St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Richard Regner, owner of Soup Bros., has opened a sandwich shop named Boo Boo’s. Located right around the corner from Soup Bros. in the former Philly Way space, Boo Boo’s serves up a variety of hot and cold sandwiches for lunch and dinner. Regner will be baking the various breads used for the sandwiches, along with sourcing some from local bakeries. Sandwiches are priced between $8 and $9, and all include homemade fries. Classics like deli turkey, tuna salad with capers and grilled liverwurst with onions and mustard are on the menu, plus griddled items like cheesesteak. The tiny space including the enclosed patio has been remodeled, but with limited seating. Takeout is a good bet. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
21
Likkle Jamayka235 S. 2nd Street, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A Caribbean restaurant has opened in Walker’s Point. Likkle Jamayka will focus on Jamaican cuisine but will include influences from around the Caribbean. Owner Adriel McFarlane is from Jamaica and moved to the U.S. six years ago. The menu is small, with 10 appetizers and salads, half a dozen entrées, sides and a few desserts. Seafood plays heavily, including appetizers like blue lump crab cakes ($14.25) with Cajun remoulade and fried conch ($14.75); the latter called “Jewels of the Bahamas” here. Jamaican patties ($8.25), a hand-held pastry filled with curried chicken and beef, are a favorite island food, as is the curried goat ($22.95) with snow peas, carrots and potatoes. Classic jerk chicken gets a makeover here into jerk chicken and waffles ($23.75) with strawberry salsa and rum and coconut maple glaze. Lunch brings sandwiches and small plates, like the Caribbean delight ($13.75), a sandwich with smoked salmon and slaw served with sweet potato fries. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
22
MOD Pizza4151 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood, Wisconsin 53211
National pizza chain MOD opened in Shorewood in May. It’s the second location in the Milwaukee area, with a New Berlin location that opened last year. The fast casual restaurant uses an assembly line-style prep area, similar to other burrito chains. Pizzas are all the same price ($7.87), regardless of the amount of toppings. Gluten-free crusts and extra-thick crust pizzas are also available for an additional charge. Diners can choose from pizzas with names like Tristan with roasted red peppers, mushrooms and pesto, or create their own from more than 30 available toppings. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
23
Maison5921 W Vliet St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53208
A French restaurant opened in the former Meritage space in Washington Heights in June. Maison is headed up by chef and owner Michael Quinn, who previously cooked at Coquette Café. The menu offers French classics like coq au vin ($25) with roasted fingerling potatoes and escargots à la bourguignonne ($14) with grilled baguette for sopping up the butter sauce. Gougeres with foie gras mousse ($14) and soupe à l’oignon ($5) with gruyere make great starters. A large wine list is supplemented with classic cocktails, like the French 75 ($8) with gin, lemon and sparkling wine, and a sazerac ($10) made with cognac, house bitters and absinthe. An homage to Meritage appears on the menu in the form of Chef Jan Kelly's chocolate ganache cake ($8). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
24
Donut Squad2264 N Prospect Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
If there’s one thing that college students all love, it’s donuts. Owned by two recent UW-Milwaukee graduates, Donut Squad has opened in the former Gold Coast Subs space just south of North Ave. It caters to the sweet-loving and nostalgic donut-eating crowd, with most donuts topped with candy and sugary cereal. There’s versions topped with Lucky Charms, Sour Patch Kids, crushed Oreo cookies and peanut butter cups ($2.39), or more traditional varieties like glazed and powdered ($1.89). In addition to normal daytime hours, Donut Squad reopens at 10 p.m. on weekends for all your late-night, bar-hopping donut needs. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
25
The Laughing Taco1033 S 1st St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A taqueria in Walker’s Point is now serving up a small menu of Mexican street-style tacos. The Laughing Taco is headed by the husband-and-wife team of Justin Carlisle, of Ardent, and Lucia Muñoz. Muñoz grew up in northern Mexico, and it’s that region’s taquerias that inspired this small counter service spot. The menu includes seven different kinds of tacos. Four are served on corn tortillas ($2.50-$2.75): seasoned pork on a spit called trompo, bistec, papas in tomato sauce, and nopalitos in chile sauce. Three types of tacos are larger and served in flour tortillas, like the pirata ($4.75) with steak, cheese, avocado, cilantro and onion. Like Carlisle’s Red Light Ramen, The Laughing Taco serves up alcohol-filled slushies, including a grapefruit and tequila paloma ($5-$10). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
26
Bowls207 W Freshwater Way, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
A healthy food-focused restaurant opened in June headed by Nell Benton of The National and Andy Larson of Float. Bowls features an entire menu of dishes in bowls, in categories of smoothies, oats, pudding, grains and greens. The smoothie section takes what is essentially a smoothie, puts it in a bowl, and tops it with fruit, nuts, and grains for a sweet breakfast. Most of the menu is dedicated to grains and greens. The Thai green curry bowl ($9) includes brown rice, a mixture of vegetables and spicy green curry sauce. A steak and rice bowl ($12) utilizes Korean flavors with kimchi and bibimbop sauce. Chopped raw salad ($10) is vegan and gluten free with greens, jicama, avocado, veggies and ginger miso dressing. Online ordering is available for faster service at the counter.(Lacey Muszynski)
-
27
Yokohama1932 E Kenilworth Pl, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Stand Eat Drink, the hospitality group behind Bodegon and Movida, has opened a ramen restaurant and karaoke bar in the former Yield Bar space on the East Side. The menu features traditional Japanese, Chinese and fusion dishes. Edamame ($4) and lotus root chips ($3) are great for snacking during karaoke. Steamed buns ($4) come with a variety of fillings like pork belly and kimchi. Burgers ($9) make an appearance on the menu, too, complete with ramen noodle buns. Four styles of ramen are offered, including a vegetarian option with red miso mushroom broth ($10), and a version called the momofuker ($13) with Korean flavors that can be made extra spicy. Sake, cocktails and adult sno-cones with alcohol are available to quench your thirst during all that singing.(Lacey Muszynski)
-
28
DiModa Pizza & Hot Spot1758 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Located in the former Trocadero space, DiModa Pizza serves up Roman-style pies. They’re baked in a wood-fired oven from Wood Stone Ovens in Washington state. The crust is thicker and chewier than the Neopolitan-style pizzas that have been springing up all over the city lately. There are nine specialty pizzas to choose from, like the Bacon, Egg & Fig ($14) and the Devil’s Own ($14) with ’Nduja sausage, pickled peppers, giardiniera and smoked provolone. The menu also includes nine pastas, like a 12-layer lasagna Bolognese ($15), numerous starters, sandwiches and entrées. Brunch is available, as well as a dog menu for pups who accompany their humans on the patio. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
29
The Love Shack106 W Seeboth St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
Polynesian-inspired food and cocktails abound at The Love Shack. The two-story space located on the river was formerly home to Wine Maniacs. The space has been completely remodeled, with palm trees, volcanos and palapa umbrellas on the patio. The food menu includes about a dozen dishes, from Spam Musubi ($10), popular in Hawaii, to shrimp skewers ($13) with pineapple, scallion and sticky chive rice. Cocktails include many classic tiki choices like the Mai Tai ($9), as well as some originals, all served in novelty glassware. The second floor houses a smaller space called The Rhum Bar with its own cocktail menu, patio and lounge atmosphere. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
30
Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery3216 S Howell Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Chef and owner Frank Sanchez returns to Bay View for Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery. He previously owned Taqueria Azteca, just a few blocks from his new spot. Sabrosa serves breakfast, lunch and brunch, and doubles as an art gallery for local artists. The menu features breakfast and brunch classics with some Italian and Mexican influences. Instead of biscuits, sausage gravy is served over jalapeño cornbread ($11). The Italiano scramble ($12) riffs on caprese salad with mozzarella, arugula and heirloom tomatoes with eggs over vegetable hash. Come lunch, options include Sanchez’s popular sopa azteca ($3-$6), sandwiches, enchiladas and tacos. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
31
The Fitz (Inside Ambassador Hotel)2308 W Wisconsin Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
The Fitz replaced Envoy as the hotel’s flagship restaurant in July. The name is a nod to F. Scott Fitzgerald, which fits in with the hotel’s Roaring Twenties feel. The Fitz will serve breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner in a gold-accented art deco dining room. The dinner menu consists of some retro classics, like rumaki made with chicken livers and pork belly ($12), crab louis salad ($16) and lamb chops with sweet pea potato pancakes ($32). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
32
The Diplomat815 E. Brady St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Dane Baldwin, former chef at Milwaukee institutions like Harbor House, Bacchus and Carnevor, opened The Diplomat in the former Bosley on Brady space in August. A new mahogany bar is the focal point of the restaurant, and the rich red color is carried throughout the space. Pops of color come from a living wall of plants and historical Milwaukee posters. The Diplomat serves a menu of about a dozen American small plates along with a full bar that has its own food menu. Dishes will change regularly, but right now include items like corn bruschetta ($8) with bell peppers and cherry tomatoes, New York strip steak ($17) with cured egg yolk, and Diplomat fries ($7) which are cooked three times and served with aioli. The menu includes a few desserts as well, with classics like cherry pie ($7) and chocolate mousse ($6). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
33
Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry Shop9201 W Center St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53222
A former fine dining pastry chef has opened Miss Molly’s Café & Pastry shop at the northern edge of Wauwatosa. Molly Sullivan chose the location on Center Street because it’s only a few blocks from where she grew up. The counter-service café serves locally sourced breakfast and lunch dishes as well as pastries homemade every day. A number of savory and sweet scones ($2.25), muffins ($2), cookies ($1.25-$3), cakes ($3-$4.50 per slice) and various desserts are available in the pastry case. For breakfast, there’s an egg and avocado panini ($9) with arugula and smoked cheddar, and a daily quiche ($8). At lunch there’s a slightly larger menu, with white bean and chicken sausage soup ($4-$6), a vegan roasted carrot and farro salad ($10) and smoked trout toast ($11) with tzatziki, radish and vinaigrette. Anodyne coffee is served, along with wine and beer. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
34
Snifters Tapas & Spirits606 S. 5th Street, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
An upscale lounge and restaurant focused on dark spirits like whiskey opened in Walker’s Point in the former Café La Paloma space in August. The food will be a fusion of Latin and soul food cuisine, with tapas, rice bowls and a few entrées available. Menu items include fried jumbo shrimp called los camarones ($13), Spanish-inspired shrimp and grits ($14), and an empanada called The Manchester ($5) filled with macaroni and cheese, and fried chicken and waffles ($12). Cocktails will be made from high-end spirits, or customers can order from a large selection of beer and wine. The walls are lined with brick and worn wood, giving the space a cozy warmth in the dim lighting. Cigar boxes act as wall art, and cigars will be available for purchase and can be smoked on the restaurant’s patio. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
35
Sushi Go2110 E Oklahoma Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A popular food truck known for trendy sushi burritos has opened a permanent location on the corner of Kinnickinnic and Oklahoma in Bay View. Sushi Go is decorated with sushi-themed artwork and bright green accent walls. Customers order at the counter, then their meals are delivered to their table. The restaurant’s menu includes most of the same items as the food truck, including the salmonator ($12), a burrito made with salmon, pickled ginger, wasabi and soy aioli, jimaca, cucumber and avocado, and the spicy tuna roll ($10) with tuna tartar and spicy sauce. A menu expansion is in the works, including ramen, bowls and salads. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
36
Milwaukee Brat House1013 Old World 3rd St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The Milwaukee Brat House, a bar and restaurant on Old World Third Street, has opened a second location in Shorewood. The new restaurant is in the former Oakcrest Tavern space and will follow the same format as its Downtown location, with plenty of TVs in the bar area for sports. Unlike Downtown, though, the Shorewood location is bright and airy thanks to large storefront windows. The focus of the menu is on sausages, plus plenty of shareable appetizers, sandwiches and burgers. A fully loaded brat ($9.95) is topped with kraut, onions, red peppers, mushrooms and giardiniera. Or try four different kinds of sausages and sides on the brat house sampler ($15.95). (Lacey Muszynski)
-
37
Las 7 Estrellas Restaurant112 E Dakota St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The owners of a taco truck have opened a brick-and-mortar location on the South Side. Las 7 Estrellas serves a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner items seven days a week. The storefront restaurant is sparse but inviting with about a dozen tables and a small bar for dining. The menu includes plenty of Mexican favorites like a taco dinner ($9.75) with your choice of filling, along with some more unusual items. Lengua enchiladas ($12) are filled with diced tongue and topped with salsa roja or salsa verde. Steak and pork meatballs called albondigas enchipotladas ($12) are served in a chipotle sauce with rice and beans. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
38
Hot Head Fried Chicken2671 S Kinnickinnic Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Bumstead Provisions, a restaurant in Bay View, has changed format and rebranded itself as Hot Head Chicken. The space has been redecorated with refinished wood tables, antique farm tools, and Edison bulb and wooden pallet chandeliers. Fried chicken is the focus, and it can be made three ways: Southern fried; Carolina gold with a mustard-based sauce; and Nashville hot, with a bright red cayenne glaze. Buy two pieces for $6 and add Southern-inspired sides like creamy cheese grits ($4) or salted watermelon ($6). Cheddar and smoked gouda mac ’n’ cheese ($7.50) can be topped with little bits like fried chicken or Cajun shrimp for an additional charge. One holdover from the Bumstead menu is the popular foie gras donuts ($5), served with blueberry compote. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
39
The Original2498 N Bartlett Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The former East Side location of Red Dot has a new tenant: The Original. The name is an homage to what owners Eric, Jennifer and Craig Rzepka called this original location of Red Dot. The concept is upscale new American cuisine in a speakeasy-like setting with low banquettes, tin ceiling and dark wood accents. Dinner items include a chicken liver mousse starter ($8), steamed clams ($15) with charred lemon and tasso, scallops ($24) with confit mushrooms and grits, and a flat iron steak ($32) with duck fat potatoes. Brunch is also served, including house doughnuts ($6) with cinnamon sugar and cider icing and a Wisconsin breakfast burger ($12) with a brat and burger patty, cheddar, egg and Dijon mayo. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
40
Grate Modern Mac & CheeseN92W16125 Falls Parkway, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051
A fast casual mac ’n’ cheese restaurant opened in Menomonee Falls in September. Grate Modern Mac & Cheese is owned by the Roaring Fork Restaurant Group which operates 55 Qdoba locations in three states. Your mac is put together assembly-line style, similar to Qdoba. Grate’s menu is made up of freshly baked mac ’n’ cheese skillets in two sizes ($6-$9.50), along with a couple salads. There are about 10 different topping combinations to choose from, including Buffalo with chicken, buffalo sauce, green onions and carrot sticks; and pizza, topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni and oregano. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
41
Hungry Sumo Sushi Bar & Asian Bistro2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
A sushi restaurant that will also serve up some Thai dishes has opened in Bay View in October. Hungry Sumo has a small sushi bar and seating for around 40 in a warm, industrial setting. While customers will soon be able to enjoy some Thai entrées, like pad Thai and pad kee mao, the focus of the menu is on fresh sushi and other Japanese dishes. Starters include edamame ($4) and gyoza ($5.50-$6.50), plus more unusual options like potato egg rolls ($5.50). Maki comes in classic and contemporary versions, like the Lady Marmalade ($13.95) with spicy salmon, masago, avocado, cucumber and mayo. Teriyaki bowls, donburi (sushi bowls), soup, dessert and beer are also served. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
42
Artisan Ramen530 E. Mason St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Downtown received its first dedicated ramen shop, Artisan Ramen, in October. The restaurant’s ambiance is modern and dark, with navy walls and bright art with everything from Star Wars characters to traditional Japanese prints. The menu is small, with a focus on appetizers, ramen and drinks like matcha, espresso and cheese tea ($5), a Chinese drink of green tea with a layer of soft cheese on top. Ramen noodles are made fresh daily, and ramen broth comes in three varieties: pork, chicken and vegetable. On the less traditional side of things is the crunchy ramen cheese sticks ($5), an appetizer made by wrapping ramen noodles around cheddar cheese, then deep frying it. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
43
Cubanitas (Oak Creek)7973 S Main St, City of Oak Creek, Wisconsin 53154
Cubanitas is the latest restaurant to join the Drexel Town Square development in Oak Creek. This is the Cuban restaurant’s second location. Bright walls, chandeliers and large photographs all mimic the décor of the original Downtown Milwaukee location, which opened in 2003. The menu is similar and includes three types of empanadas ($3.50), Cuban guacamole and plantain chips ($9.50), the classic Cubano sandwich ($9.50) with pork, ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard, and entrées like ropa vieja ($15.75), shredded flank steak with rice and beans. Popular drinks like mojitos and daiquiris are also available. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
44
Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh2311 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
A pub and sports bar that specializes in craft beer and bourbon opened on the East Side in October. Izzy Hops features 30 beer taps and 30 bourbons, plus a bourbon club for enthusiasts. The space features Cream City brick behind the bar, warm lighting and a wood bar top, making it cozier than the average sports bar. A small menu of the usual bar favorites is served, like a dozen chicken wings ($14.95), nachos with beef or pork ($11.95), a jalapeño popper burger ($9.95), and pizza like the Murray Avenue Meat Pie ($19) with homemade sausage, pulled pork, meatballs, mushrooms and onions. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
45
Kawa Ramen & Sushi2321 N Murray Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
The owners of Kawa Japanese Restaurant in Whitefish Bay opened a second location on the East Side in October. Kawa Ramen & Sushi will have a similar menu focused on various types of sushi, Japanese entrées, udon and lunch specials, plus a selection of ramen. The ramen broth and noodles are made in house, and come in four varieties. Traditional tonkotsu ramen ($12) is the most common version, made with pork broth and topped with pork belly. Garlic miso ramen ($13), seafood ramen ($16) and a “hell fire” ramen ($13) with a pork broth of varying spice levels are also available. (Lacey Muscynski)
-
46
Strange Town2101 N Prospect Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Milwaukee music scene stalwart and record collector Andy Noble opened Strange Town in the former Allium space in November. The restaurant and bar is plant-based (read: vegan) and serves a small menu of rotating small plates and snacks. Olives marinated with orange peel and fennel ($4) and a heart of palm crudo ($9) go well with the bar’s natural wines and European beer list. For something more substantial, grab a mushroom tartine ($9) with cashew ricotta or their daily sfinzione ($10), a Sicilian-style pizza. Naturally, music is an important aspect of Strange Town, and Noble installed a custom sound system to play his record collection and host DJs. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
47
Cantina1110 N. Old World Third St., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
The short-lived Matador Taco + Tequila Bar space was purchased by The Who’s on Third Group and re-opened as Cantina in November. The concept is essentially the same, with a Tex-Mex menu of tacos, burritos and tequila-based drinks. Tacos are sold a la carte, and come with rice and beans when you order any three. They range from slightly more traditional carne cantina ($3.97) with steak, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and lime, to modern, like the jerk taco ($2.97) with jerk chicken and banana pepper slaw. Fajitas ($14.93-$16.97) are available in chicken or steak, and burritos ($9.83-$11.76) come smothered in queso sauce. A variety of margaritas are offered, along with a paloma, michelada and tequila old fashioned. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
48
Asian Papayoyo2040 W Wisconsin Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53233
A counter service restaurant specializing in Malaysian and other Asian cuisines opened just west of the Marquette campus in November. Asian Papayoyo is located in The Marq, a student apartment building, and its menu reflects its location. A number of appetizers are offered, with everything from roti bread and curry sauce for dipping ($4.85) to deep fried cheese sticks ($4.85). Mendy lamb ($10.75) is served with rice and salad, as is rendang beef ($9.75). A number of dishes start with fried chicken pieces, like spicy Symbal chicken, curry chicken and teriyaki chicken. Gyros, bubble tea and a number of soups are also available. Online ordering is in the works. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
49
Sweet Diner239 E Chicago St #103, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A breakfast and lunch restaurant opened in the Third Ward in November. Sweet Diner’s menu is pure diner, with a heavy focus on breakfast favorites, plus burgers, sandwiches and salads. The décor, however, is thoroughly modern industrial, matching the neighborhood. Omelets, pancakes, benedicts, skillets and waffles are all available in a few different versions. On the sweet side are cinnamon apple pie glazed waffles ($13) and crème brûlée French toast ($12). A Wisconsin omelet ($11) is stuffed with sausage, cheese curds, onions and peppers and served with potatoes and toast. Sandwiches include diner classics like the croque madame ($10) and Monte Cristo ($11) with ham, chicken, jam and gruyere on thick French toast. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
50
9th Slice Pizza Co.5620 S 108th St, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
A new pizza and Italian restaurant moved into the strip mall that will be home to the new Festival Foods in Hales Corners in November. Owned by former Jake’s Deli owners, 9th Slice is part fast casual and part sit-down restaurant. Pizzas from the Italian brick conveyor oven can be had anytime, whereas a menu of pastas and grilled meats will be available for dinner. Individual 10-inch pizzas are $8 for unlimited toppings or specialty option, like the “Ya Der Eh” with five cheeses. Appetizers include boneless and bone-in wings (both $11), toasted ravioli ($9) and cheesy garlic bread ($4.75). Lasagna ($12.50) is stuffed with beef and ricotta and topped with pasta sauce. A full bar is available for dining in. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
51
Grimaldi's Pizzeria (Brookfield)20119 Lord Street, Space J-101, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53045
A popular New York City-based pizzeria opened in The Corners of Brookfield in November. Grimaldi’s serves New York-style pizza from a 25-ton coal-burning brick oven, which gives the crust its famous char and crispness. Pizzas are available in 12- to 18-inch sizes with build-your-own or specialty pizza options. The Don is a meat-lovers favorite, topped with Italian sausage, meatballs and pepperoni. Fans of white pizza will appreciate the Quattro Formaggi, with mozzarella, Asiago, Parmesan, Pecorino Romano and Gorgonzola cheeses and no red sauce. Italian American salads, bruschetta and desserts are also available, as is a full bar. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
52
On the Bayou2053 N Doctor M.L.K. Dr, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
A new Southern and Cajun restaurant is open in the Bronzeville neighborhood just north of Downtown. On the Bayou specializes in Cajun and Creole seafood and other Southern favorites in a festive, New Orleans-themed atmosphere. Entrées include blackened catfish ($14.95) with garlic butter, Andouille grits and sautéed kale, fried chicken ($13.95) marinated in garlic and rosemary and seafood gumbo ($12.95) with crab meat, shrimp, chicken and Andouille. Brunch is available on Sunday with entrées like deep fried Cajun fish ($19.95) and shrimp and grits ($19.95), and all come with salad and dessert bar. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
53
Mistral (Avalon Theater)2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
The Avalon Theater in Bay View has transformed its bar area into a casual high-end restaurant. Mistral focuses on Mediterranean cuisine and hopes to attract diners who otherwise would not be at the theater with a separate restaurant entrance. Chef Joe Schreiter has previous experience at Sheridan’s in Cudahy and the Bartolotta Restaurants. His menu is concise, with about half a dozen starters, entrées and one dessert. A chicken confit appetizer ($11) is flavored with Moroccan spices. A Tunisian pastry called brik ($23) is filled with sweet potato hash and comes with seared ahi tuna. Wines are available by the glass and bottle, with most selections coming from Italy, Spain and France. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
54
Shake Shack220 E Buffalo St Suite 110, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Wisconsin’s first outpost of Shake Shack opened to much fanfare in the Third Ward. Shake Shack first opened in New York City as a food cart in 2001, which soon grew to multiple locations before franchising and becoming a public company. The fast casual restaurant serves burgers, hot dogs, fries and frozen custard. The standard cheeseburger is called a ShackBurger, and it’s topped with lettuce, tomato and creamy ShackSauce. Upgrade to a Shack Stack to add a cheese-filled, deep fried portobello mushroom cap to your burger. Custard can be ordered in cones, shakes or as concretes with various mix-ins, like the “pie oh my” with a slice of pie mixed in from Bay View’s Honeypie. (Lacey Muszynski)
-
55
Birch + Butcher459 E Pleasant St, City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
A combination butcher shop and full service restaurant opened on the ground level of the North End Apartments. The butcher counter of Birch + Butcher sells fresh meats, cheese and charcuterie from Madison’s Underground Meats. The focus of the restaurant is family style dining and Midwestern flavors, which are, unsurprisingly, heavy on meat and fish. Expect the menu to change often, but the format will always be similar, with starters and snacks, mains designed to serve one to three people and platters for two to four people. A whole roasted chicken ($34) comes with barbecue carrot and carrot top gremolata, while a grilled beef ribeye platter ($36) is served with roast potatoes and salsa verde. Sides, like wild mushroom toast ($13) are also meant for sharing. (Lacey Muszynski)
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)