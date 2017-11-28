What's New in Milwaukee Dining?

This month has brought about a little bit of everything in new restaurant openings. A vegan restaurant spinning vintage vinyl, an upscale diner and an Asian spot catering to Marquette students have all graced Milwaukee recently.

Strange Town

2101 N. Prospect Ave.

414-885-0404

facebook.com/strangetownmke

$-$$

Milwaukee music scene stalwart and record collector Andy Noble has opened Strange Town in the former Allium space. The restaurant and bar is plant-based (read: vegan) and serves a small menu of rotating small plates and snacks. Olives marinated with orange peel and fennel ($4) and a heart of palm crudo ($9) go well with the bar’s natural wines and European beer list. For something more substantial, grab a mushroom tartine ($9) with cashew ricotta or their daily sfinzione ($10), a Sicilian-style pizza. Naturally, music is an important aspect of Strange Town, and Noble installed a custom sound system to play his record collection and host DJs.

Cantina

1110 N. Old World Third St.

414-897-8137

cantinamilwaukee.com

$$

The short-lived Matador Taco + Tequila Bar space has been purchased by The Who’s on Third Group and re-opened as Cantina. The concept is essentially the same, with a Tex-Mex menu of tacos, burritos and tequila-based drinks. Tacos are sold a la carte, and come with rice and beans when you order any three. They range from slightly more traditional carne cantina ($3.97) with steak, Chihuahua cheese, onion, cilantro and lime, to modern, like the jerk taco ($2.97) with jerk chicken and banana pepper slaw. Fajitas ($14.93-$16.97) are available in chicken or steak, and burritos ($9.83-$11.76) come smothered in queso sauce. A variety of margaritas are offered, along with a paloma, michelada and tequila old fashioned.

Asian Papayoyo

2040 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-935-1111

asianpapayoyo.com

$-$$

A counter service restaurant specializing in Malaysian and other Asian cuisines has opened just west of the Marquette campus. Asian Papayoyo is located in The Marq, a student apartment building, and its menu reflects its location. A number of appetizers are offered, with everything from roti bread and curry sauce for dipping ($4.85) to deep fried cheese sticks ($4.85). Mendy lamb ($10.75) is served with rice and salad, as is rendang beef ($9.75). A number of dishes start with fried chicken pieces, like spicy Symbal chicken, curry chicken and teriyaki chicken. Gyros, bubble tea and a number of soups are also available. Online ordering is in the works.

Sweet Diner

329 E. Chicago St.

414-488-9600

sweetdiner.com

$$

A breakfast and lunch restaurant has opened in the Third Ward. Sweet Diner’s menu is pure diner, with a heavy focus on breakfast favorites, plus burgers, sandwiches and salads. The décor, however, is thoroughly modern industrial, matching the neighborhood. Omelets, pancakes, benedicts, skillets and waffles are all available in a few different versions. On the sweet side are cinnamon apple pie glazed waffles ($13) and crème brûlée French toast ($12). A Wisconsin omelet ($11) is stuffed with sausage, cheese curds, onions and peppers and served with potatoes and toast. Sandwiches include diner classics like the croque madame ($10) and Monte Cristo ($11) with ham, chicken, jam and gruyere on thick French toast.

9th Slice Pizza Co.

5620 S. 108th St.

414-930-5505

9thslicepizza.com

$-$$

A new pizza and Italian restaurant has moved into the strip mall that will be home to the new Festival Foods in Hales Corners. Owned by former Jake’s Deli owners, 9th Slice is part fast casual and part sit-down restaurant. Pizzas from the Italian brick conveyor oven can be had anytime, whereas a menu of pastas and grilled meats will be available for dinner. Individual 10-inch pizzas are $8 for unlimited toppings or specialty option, like the “Ya Der Eh” with five cheeses. Appetizers include boneless and bone-in wings (both $11), toasted ravioli ($9) and cheesy garlic bread ($4.75). Lasagna ($12.50) is stuffed with beef and ricotta and topped with pasta sauce. A full bar is available for dining in.

In other dining news, The Schwabenhof in Menomonee Falls has reopened with new ownership, a renovation and new menu. The beer garden’s kitchen is open every Wednesday and Friday with an all-you-can-eat fish fry and fried chicken dinner, other fish dishes, sausage platter and appetizers. And in closings, Rivalry, a sports bar catering to Chicago transplants on Water Street, has closed.