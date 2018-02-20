Where They Eat: A.J Dixon, Chef and Owner, Lazy Susan

When it’s time to treat herself, A.J Dixon, chef and owner of Lazy Susan, heads to C. 1880. It’s her go-to “I need to feel fancy place” as well as her “I just want great, beautiful food to look at” place. Tartare in any form is generally my go-to; I always order it along with whatever fish or veggie dish is on the menu.” When it comes to family meals out, Koi is the usual stop with her husband and kids. “My children love Japanese food, and I love seeing them branch out and try new things,” she says. “I always get oshinko, fresh green rolls, sweet potato rolls and their avocado salad. They treat children well there, which is a bonus in my book.”

C. 1880

1100 S. First St.

414-431-9271

c1880.com

Koi Japanese Cuisine

552 W. Layton Ave.

414-481-2288

koijapanesemilwaukee.com