Where They Eat: Aaron Miles, Executive Chef at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel

Aaron Miles, Executive Chef at Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel

A resident of Bay View, Aaron Miles tends to spend a lot of time in his neighborhood, even when it comes to eating out. Tenuta’s is one of his favorites, and not just because it’s only a couple blocks from his house. “I always sit at the bar,” he says. The bartender “makes a great drink and the food is always exactly what you need. The Cavolo and Lasagna are the old favorites, but most of the time I get whatever the special is.” When he’s on the East Side, Miles also recommends Bee’s Cuisine, which “has killer larb, so if I’m over there I’ll get one to go and throw it in the fridge for later,” he says. “It makes great leftover fried rice.” Both spots “achieve what anyone in the industry is trying to achieve: consistency and quality. It’s great food with zero pretense.”

Tenuta’s 2995 Clement Ave. 414-431-1014 tenutasitalian.com Bee’s Cuisine 2336 N. Farwell Ave. 414-551-2166 beescuisine.com