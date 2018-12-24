Where They Eat: Adam Pawlak

Adam Pawlak, Chef, Black Sheep

216 S. Second St.

414-223-0903

Adam Pawlak, chef at Black Sheep, likes to stay close to home when he goes out to eat. He lives across the street from Laughing Taco, so he gets there at least twice a week. “What’s better than sitting at a counter and watching your food made right in front of you?” he asks. He especially like the campechano taco, which he describes as “one of the foods on my short list of things I crave!”

Pawlak also likes to eat out in Bay View. “I was born and raised in Bay View, and one of the classics is Tenuta’s,” he says. “Fresh pasta, amazing pizza, and who doesn’t love a salad to start with every entrée? I’ve never had a bad experience at this restaurant... I always order something different, but the Bolognese is great.”

Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant

2995 S. Clement Ave.

414-431-1014

tenutasitalian.com

The Laughing Taco

1033 S. First St.

414-210-3086

laughingtaco.com